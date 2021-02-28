Five join Buffalo County Community Partners board

KEARNEY — Five new members have joined the Buffalo County Community Partners board of directors. They are:
- Amanda Applegate, Kearney community representative
- Bob Bednar, Miller community representative
- Tammy Jackson, Kearney community representative
- Deb Schroeder, Shelton community representative
- Cindy Powell, vocational counselor, Nebraska/Department of Education
BCCP’s new executive committee is also in place for 2021:
- Chairman: Nadia Saadi, Arram Equities & Arram Family Foundation
- Vice chairman: Amanda Shoemaker, Royal Neighbors
- Secretary: Lauren Brandt, city clerk, city of Kearney
- Treasurer: Megan Loomis, Buffalo County probation officer, state of Nebraska
Saadi said the challenges from 2020 continue. The board held virtual meetings last year to collaborate on food security, behavioral health, youth protective factors and access to services.
The board kicked off the year with a January retreat and is continuing to build on the collaborative solutions it has worked on during the pandemic.
“In a very fast way, Community Partners became a hub for supporting the community,” said Jason Mundorf, associate superintendent at Kearney Public Schools.
For more information, visit bcchp.org/board.