Five join Buffalo County Community Partners board

KEARNEY — Five new members have joined the Buffalo County Community Partners board of directors. They are:

- Amanda Applegate, Kearney community representative

- Bob Bednar, Miller community representative

- Tammy Jackson, Kearney community representative

- Deb Schroeder, Shelton community representative

- Cindy Powell, vocational counselor, Nebraska/Department of Education

BCCP’s new executive committee is also in place for 2021:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Chairman: Nadia Saadi, Arram Equities & Arram Family Foundation

- Vice chairman: Amanda Shoemaker, Royal Neighbors

- Secretary: Lauren Brandt, city clerk, city of Kearney

- Treasurer: Megan Loomis, Buffalo County probation officer, state of Nebraska

Saadi said the challenges from 2020 continue. The board held virtual meetings last year to collaborate on food security, behavioral health, youth protective factors and access to services.