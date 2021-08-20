Fishing more than a hobby, sport reels in Kearney native

For Christmas, Suchsland received a kit to dabble with making lures.

As the third generation of anglers, Suchsland developed a knack for bass fishing.

“I would be fishing with some buddies, and I’d be like, ‘My son has to come along,’ and I’m sure they were like, ‘Great. Time to babysit.’” Tracy Suchsland said. “But he’d be on his own, and he’d have no issues. We’d go fishing again, and they’d be like, ‘Yeah, have Hunter come along.’ It was like fishing with an adult.”

When Suchsland attended Kearney High School, he joined the Kearney Bass Cats, a high-school-level competitive bass fishing team. He competed all four years and served as the club’s president for the last two.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group would practice for competitions at Yanney Heritage Park early in the morning before school. Later on, Suchsland helped the Bass Cats partner with Nebraska Game and Parks to teach children about fishing at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. He also incorporated weekly meetings at 7 a.m. for Tackle Tip Tuesdays.

Suchsland’s high school coach, Trevor Clark, said he sometimes will call him to talk about scenarios while on the lake.