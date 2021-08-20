Fishing more than a hobby, sport reels in Kearney native

KEARNEY — Bass fishing is a pastime for some, but it’s a passion for 21-year-old Hunter Suchsland.
Since he became hooked on the sport, it’s followed him through Kearney High School, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and now, his career.
Suchsland sees bass fishing as “all luck,” and partial skill.
“When you do it consistently and practice at it, you learn what fish do at different times of the year — what they eat, what bait mimics their forage,” Suchsland said. “I read a lake and read the fish and go from there.”
The young angler’s ability to read the lake has helped him see success at the Nebraska State High School Bass Fishing Tournament and at UNL as the 2019 state runner-up, the 2021 state champion, a 2020 Major League Fishing national qualifier and a 2021 Bassmaster National Qualifier.
He also landed in the top 30 in multiple college events, won multiple Big Bass awards and led in points for the team of the year in 2021 N2IT series.
Before he fished for the Husker Bass Anglers, Suchsland said his father and grandfather were the first ones to get his feet wet.
Tracy Suchsland, his father, said his son started fishing at age 4 and was “pretty much self-sufficient” by age 6. Larry Suchsland, Hunter’s grandfather, would take his grandson fishing at private bass ponds in Kansas.
For Christmas, Suchsland received a kit to dabble with making lures.
As the third generation of anglers, Suchsland developed a knack for bass fishing.
“I would be fishing with some buddies, and I’d be like, ‘My son has to come along,’ and I’m sure they were like, ‘Great. Time to babysit.’” Tracy Suchsland said. “But he’d be on his own, and he’d have no issues. We’d go fishing again, and they’d be like, ‘Yeah, have Hunter come along.’ It was like fishing with an adult.”
When Suchsland attended Kearney High School, he joined the Kearney Bass Cats, a high-school-level competitive bass fishing team. He competed all four years and served as the club’s president for the last two.
The group would practice for competitions at Yanney Heritage Park early in the morning before school. Later on, Suchsland helped the Bass Cats partner with Nebraska Game and Parks to teach children about fishing at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. He also incorporated weekly meetings at 7 a.m. for Tackle Tip Tuesdays.
Suchsland’s high school coach, Trevor Clark, said he sometimes will call him to talk about scenarios while on the lake.
“Hunter would make presentations with open questions about things like tying fishing lures, which ones work good in different scenarios, and 15-20 guys would come in to listen,” Clark said. “He took it from a club that just wanted to talk about fishing to a club that is knowledgeable to a club that is engaged and fishing in the community.”
Suchsland couldn’t give up competitive fishing after high school.
“It was kind of a goofy thing,” Suchsland laughed. “I looked for the closest big colleges that had a bass fishing team because I knew I wanted to fish competitively in college.”
He’s on the Husker Bass Anglers team as a senior majoring in nature-based entrepreneurship and minoring in agribusiness. While on the team, he’s fished across the country in Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arkansas and Iowa.
The competitions involve fishing in teams for around eight hours, with teammates trying to catch five of the best fish.
“The first year I was in Lincoln, it was tough to get a bite, and Hunter told me to grab a black and blue jig, and first cast, I got a hit,” said Jacob Kruckenberg, a senior on the Husker Bass Anglers team. “And that was my first fish in Lincoln, pretty much thanks to him.”
Some of the national tournaments require periods of waiting time before competitors can fish in the designated body of water. Suchsland is waiting to hear the location for the national tournament in 2022.
His bass-fishing experiences sparked a jig and lure business called LS Lures that he and Cade Ludwig pitched for a class. Through the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program, they were awarded $25,000 for their tackle business pitch this year.
The duo’s custom jigs and chatter baits are sold at Scheel’s. Customers also can order from the LS Lures’ Facebook page or by visiting ls-lures.company.site.
After college, Suchsland wants to continue to grow his business with his partner, and also try his hand at professional bass fishing.
“Everything I wanted to do coming into college, I’ve done,” Suchsland said. “I want to grow as much as I can as an angler. The next step is getting into the competitions with 200-plus competitors to kind of cut your teeth and see how you face up against the really good anglers. I’ll never stop fishing.”