Fish Finder: UNK professor's research improves angling opportunities in state

There’s also a lot of pressure to get things right, because a nibble here and there won’t satisfy everyone.

“When catch rates go down and the number of fish being caught goes down, it can really impact angler satisfaction,” Wuellner said. “Maybe they don’t come back to that particular location the next year. Maybe they don’t buy a fishing license the next year.”

BIG MAC

At 30,000 surface acres, Lake McConaughy near Ogallala is Nebraska’s largest reservoir and its most popular fishing destination, luring anglers from states across the region.

Walleye and white bass, two sought-after species, are stocked annually by the Game and Parks Commission, which turns to Wuellner for assistance.

“That’s a huge investment the state makes, and they want to know that what they’re doing has a good return,” she said. “Ultimately, that return on investment is getting fish to the harvestable size anglers want to catch.”

A major obstacle when stocking young fish is predation. “We don’t want them to be eaten right away,” Wuellner notes.

So, it’s critical to find stocking locations where a food source is easily accessible, and predators are in short supply.