First United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years

KEARNEY — The First United Methodist Church may be best remembered here as the church that caught fire on Christmas Eve in 1969.

Longtime church member Eva Green remembers. That unforgettable night, her father, a Realtor who served on many church committees, called fire officials to remind them to shut off all utilities to adjacent buildings. Church member Donald G. Butler helped fight the fire as a member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

The church didn't stay down for long. It rebuilt a mile north at 4500 Linden Drive. Today, 53 years later, it has 2,000 members, groups for all ages, a day care center and a health and wellness ministry. For the last 11 years, it has operated the East Lawn Food Pantry. For 40-plus years, it offered a free community Christmas dinner.

Community invited to celebrate First United Methodist Church at 4500 Linden Dr. will celebrate its 150th anniversary at its 11 a.m. service on Nov. 6 with the chancel and bell choirs as well as stirring stories focusing on the church’s past and legacy. Communion will be served. A luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall with more storytelling and presentations. Church members will prepare smoked pulled pork, potatoes, coleslaw and pumpkin bars. Cost of the luncheon is $5 or free for children 6 and younger.

“We want this to be a church and community event, so everyone is welcome whether members or not. The service will be traditional but not stuffy,” Pastor Matt Flower said.

Grasshoppers and debt

The church is as old as Kearney. The first settlers in Kearney Junction in 1871 included a group of Methodist-Episcopalians (as the denomination was known then) who met for worship in the home of Asbury and Louisa Collins. By the end of 1972, the church had 75 members and a pastor, the Rev. William Morse.

“They had come by train. They had very little, but they held prayer meetings and formed a congregation,” said Dean Batie, the church treasurer and a member of the 150th anniversary planning committee.

During this time, the Union Pacific was laying tracks west, and a successful buffalo hunt occurred south of Kearney.

In 1874, the 100-member group built their first church building, a 30-by-50-foot structure, but that year the grasshopper plague wiped out many families, and few could make good on their pledges for the building. The denomination’s Board of Extension, located in Omaha, saved it from foreclosure. “But they were still worshipping God. That’s the story we’re trying to tell,” Batie said.

The congregation enlarged the building twice and moved it to First Avenue. In 1908, a new brick church was completed at a cost of $40,000. It had a beautiful sanctuary and a pipe organ.

Disastrous fire

Church members served in both world wars in the 20th century. Here at home, the church began doing outreach work throughout Buffalo County. In 1927, when two local banks failed and church activities were cut back, the church's Ladies Aid Society held bake sales to cancel the debt.

In 1947, the church celebrated its 75th anniversary. In 1956, a new educational unit was added, but the Christmas Eve fire in 1969 destroyed the entire church building.

“That ‘old’ church was beautiful, ethereal. Our two little girls would sit quietly or sleep by my chair during Sunday services,” longtime member Art Roach said. “Shock, grief, sadness were all emotions as we witnessed what remained of this important church in Kearney.”

“It was such a horrible sight to see our beautiful church burning,” Cheryl Weides, who joined the church in the 1950s, said. ”At first it felt like we had lost our home.”

While a new church was being built to the north, the congregation worshipped in several places, including Kearney High School. The new $800,000 church, with the sanctuary and fellowship hall, was dedicated in 1972. In 1995, the church added a gym, its Family Life Center, a second kitchen, Sunday school rooms and space for the Pumpkin Patch Day Care Center.

'We welcome all'

Over the last 150 years, the denomination's name has changed from Methodist Episcopal to the Methodist Church to the United Methodist Church, but the congregation never slowed down. Current pastors Fowler and Seungli Yu arrived in the summer of 2021. “There’s great potential for this church, for connection and ministry, leadership, participation,” Fowler said.

Fowler sees the church as “helping each person activate and engage in their faith lives. Worship is a meaningful practice, but we offer other avenues for teaching, growth and having an impact for the world. All that happens in small groups. That’s been true across history,” he said. “Methodism began not as a desire to be right, but simply to grow in holiness."

That “holiness” referred to feeling connected not just to Jesus, but also to other people, he added.

“We seek to welcome people regardless of their beliefs. We don’t say that people must believe certain things in order to be part of us. We recognize that everyone is on a journey. We want to leave a door open for people who are skeptical, and for us to be invitational,” he added.

Fowler, a Scottsbluff native who has also served churches in Grand Island, David City and Broken Bow, also said the church is listening to younger people who are deeply passionate about justice, poverty, race relations and ecology but also seek a work-and-life balance. “They want to see that life is connected and meaningful,” he added.

He is also impressed with the way many church members give back to their communities. "One of the greatest blessings of being the pastor here is interpersonal contacts and learning deeper, rewarding things about people over time,” Fowler added.

Yu, the second church pastor, is a native of Seoul, South Korea, who came to the U.S. in 2016. He intended to get a doctorate in theology, but instead he became a pastor. His first church was in McCool Junction. He then came to Kearney.

“Nebraska is so different from my background. Seoul has 20 million people," he said when he arrived a year ago. "I like the cornfields. The people are really humble and independent.”

Camaraderie

Longtime members of the church don’t mince words when explaining what ties them to this church family. Friendships, they said. Support. The candlelight Christmas Eve service.

Art and Julie Roach have helped with funeral dinners and cleaned when custodians were on vacation. They have ushered, shoveled snow and mowed the church lawn. “We always had feelings of camaraderie and connection here,” they said.

Colleen Jacobson remembered an Easter cantata on Good Friday. “All the stained glass windows were covered with black tarps or cloth to mimic the crucifixion of Christ. Our family left the church and just sat in our car, reminiscing what had taken place,” she said.

Doris Whitacre said, ”This church is always ready to serve people in every way. We have funerals, Lenten luncheons, receptions, food pantry, scouts and day care. It has given me opportunities to grow in my faith. The office staff are always ready to help. This church is special to me."

Batie, the church treasurer, is a cradle Methodist. He grew up in Wood River and Lexington and joined First United Methodist when he moved to Kearney at age 30. He has played softball and golf on church teams. His son was married here. His mother was buried here.

“The way we worship fits my personality and my style,” Batie, a retired accountant, said. “I like the inclusiveness and the philosophy of the church. The energy level is friendly but not over the top, and that kind of fits me. It’s just the people, everything."