KEARNEY — Rain and several streaks of lightning forced a Buffalo County Fair 4-H Horse Show delay soon after it started Wednesday morning.
However, the show ended on a warm, windy afternoon with the sun shining — especially on the three riders who won high-point honors for the first time.
“It’s been one of my goals for years,” said senior division winner Emilee Hinrichsen, 17, of Elm Creek, who has competed in 4-H for 10 years. “I’ve been a point or two off for years. I sure wasn’t expecting it today.”
Expectations were different for intermediate winner Ava Florell of Kearney and junior winner Zach Spracklen of Amherst. Both have older siblings who won high-point honors at past fairs.
Emilee, who will be an Elm Creek High School senior this fall, is the daughter of Neil and Ann Hinrichsen and a member of the Buffalo County Equestrian 4-H Club.
She rode her 6-year-old gelding, Titan, in most events and used 3-year-old mare Myla in the pleasure and halter classes.
Emilee was champion in Western pleasure, trail, reining and freestyle reining, and reserve champion in showmanship.
When asked about her favorite event, she said, “Trail, by far, because of the obstacles and getting your horse through the pattern.”
Emilee will return to the fairgrounds Sunday to exhibit three 4-H market pigs.
Ava, the intermediate winner, is a 15-year-old Kearney High School sophomore, Denim and Diamonds 4-H Club member and daughter of Clint and Melissa Florell.
Her many interests include FFA, track team and Dance Catz team at KHS, and attending Kearney School of Dance.
Usually, she’d have static exhibits, cattle and pigs at the county fair. She entered only the 4-H Horse Show this year because of fair uncertainty related to COVID-19.
Ava used four horses in Wednesday’s events: Izzy, an 18-year-old mare, in showmanship; Dashboard, a 12-year-old gelding, in horsemanship, trail, ranch riding, reining and freestyle reining; Atlas, a 3-year-old gelding, in Western pleasure; and Sundog, an 8-year-old gelding, in barrels and poles.
She said Atlas is Izzy’s baby, “so we’re training him, getting him to learn the basics.”
Also, Sundog and Dashboard are among the go-to horses used in the Florell family’s cattle business.
Ava’s oldest brother Brandt was an intermediate high-point winner at a previous 4-H Horse Show at the fair.
Her championships Wednesday included trail, poles, barrels, reining and freestyle reining. She was reserve champion in horsemanship.
“I started (with horses) because my whole family did it,” Ava said. “But I grew to love it on my own.”
Junior high-point winner Zach, 10, is a fourth-grader at Kearney’s Faith Christian School, a Denim and Diamonds 4-H Club member and the son of Andy and Amber Spracklen.
His sister Elly won junior high-point honors at the 2019 Buffalo County Fair.
This was Zach’s first year as a 4-H Horse Show competitor. His win came while riding a relatively new horse, an 11-year-old mare named Montana that was bought from a seller in Montana.
They were champions in the mare halter class and Zach won the dummy roping event. They also competed in horsemanship and showmanship.
Zach also entered chocolate chip cookies in the static exhibits and will show chickens in Sunday’s 4-H Poultry Show.
His mother said he learned to ride on Bandit, a gelding in his late 20s that died last winter. Montana became part of the Spracklen family in the spring.
“She’s pretty easy to ride,” Zach said about Montana, explaining that riding events help him stay focused.
“They just clicked,” Amber said about her son and Montana. “Bandit had taught Zach a lot.”