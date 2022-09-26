First State Bank acquiring Farmers and Merchants Bank of Axtell

LOOMIS — First State Bank has announced that it will expand into Axtell through the acquisition of Farmers and Merchants Bank, pending regulatory approval.

First State Bank, with locations in Loomis, Alma and Bertrand, has long been interested in establishing a location in the Axtell area. With more than 130 years of service to the local area, the bank is excited to provide additional convenience for its customers and support for the broader community.

“We are pleased to join the Axtell community and look forward to serving the financial needs of Farmers and Merchants customers,” said Dave Dannehl, president of First State Bank. “We have always had a good working relationship with Farmers and Merchants and believe that the relationships we have developed over the years will pave the way for an excellent partnership that will benefit both communities.”

Farmers and Merchants Bank President Jeff England said, “We are excited to be a part of the First State Bank family and believe our customers will appreciate the additional services that will come from this merger.”

Farmers and Merchants Bank was chartered on April 9, 1907, by seven Axtell businessmen. The group included Dr. John D. England, who served as the bank’s first president until 1946.

Since its inception, Farmers and Merchants Bank has had four generations of England family members serve as presidents.

Dannehl said that the Axtell bank will be rebranded as First State Bank prior to the end of 2022, and he also said that banking will be “business as usual” for customers of Farmers and Merchants until that time.

First State Bank opened in 1886 and was initially located inside a Loomis hardware store.

By 1938, assets at First State Bank were the largest for a bank in any town in Nebraska with a population of 1,000 or less. In 1952, First State Bank was purchased by the Lauritzen family, which began 70 years of dependable family ownership.

First State Bank, with assets of $200 million, benefits from being a part of one of the largest private family-owned banking companies in the United States while maintaining its local management and community ties.

The Lauritzen banks and affiliates have approximately $30 billion in managed assets and more than 4,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois and Texas. Additional information about First State Bank can be found on its website: fsbloomis.com.