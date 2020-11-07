First National Bank matching Thank a Teacher donations

KEARNEY — In the final week of the Kearney Public School Foundation’s Thank a Teacher campaign, First National Bank of Omaha is sponsoring a challenge grant.
FNBO will match donations 1:1 up to a total of $1,500. The final week of the campaign runs through Friday.
“There is no doubt teachers have been faced with many challenges this year, striving to keep learning fun while keeping their students safe,” an email from the foundation said. “The Thank a Teacher campaign helps them to buy supplies for their classroom with the money donated.”
This announcement comes after the KPS Foundation canceled the North Pole Express fundraiser. FNBO is the banner sponsor for the event.
To donate to a special classroom, visit teachers.kpsfoundation.gives
