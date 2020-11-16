First Lutheran Church's new assistant pastor 'took a leap of faith and moved to Kearney'

KEARNEY — God brought her to Kearney.

So says the spirited Elisabeth Pynn Himmelman, who started Aug. 15 as assistant pastor of youth and young adults at First Lutheran Church.

Despite COVID-19, she’s happily settling in as she oversees the high school ministry, preaches, leads worship and more.

“Starting something new is particularly hard during COVID-19 because we don’t get to gather in the ways we are used to as the church. There are no receptions, no shaking hands at the door after worship, no sharing the peace as part of our liturgy, no hugs. When meeting people with masks on, it is harder to recognize faces,” she said.

“As a church, I think the biggest challenge is that we are rethinking and relearning ways of being community when how we gather does not look like we are used to. There are plenty of bumps along the way,” she said.

The ministry is new for Himmelman, but working at churches is not.

For the last 12 years, she has been a youth director at three churches in Washington and Wisconsin.