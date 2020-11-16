First Lutheran Church's new assistant pastor 'took a leap of faith and moved to Kearney'

KEARNEY — God brought her to Kearney.
So says the spirited Elisabeth Pynn Himmelman, who started Aug. 15 as assistant pastor of youth and young adults at First Lutheran Church.
Despite COVID-19, she’s happily settling in as she oversees the high school ministry, preaches, leads worship and more.
“Starting something new is particularly hard during COVID-19 because we don’t get to gather in the ways we are used to as the church. There are no receptions, no shaking hands at the door after worship, no sharing the peace as part of our liturgy, no hugs. When meeting people with masks on, it is harder to recognize faces,” she said.
“As a church, I think the biggest challenge is that we are rethinking and relearning ways of being community when how we gather does not look like we are used to. There are plenty of bumps along the way,” she said.
The ministry is new for Himmelman, but working at churches is not.
For the last 12 years, she has been a youth director at three churches in Washington and Wisconsin.
Raised in an Evangelical Lutheran Church of America congregation in the San Francisco suburb of Walnut Creek, she graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., aiming to become a social worker. Although she attended a faith-based college, while she was there, she sampled many denominations, “ranging from Baptist to none at all. I was a young adult who was looking for a faith community after college graduation,” she said.
“I finally settled on the denomination of my childhood. The congregation I joined was welcoming and friendly and got me connected cross-generationally in ways I hadn’t imagined possible but desperately sought,” she said.
She then studied for a master’s degree in social work at the University of Washington. During that time, Himmelman worked with the children’s and youth programs in her church “because the congregation had a need,” she said.
After she earned her degree, she and her husband Jacob moved to Milwaukee. She applied for jobs in social work but ended up doing full-time youth ministry for the next 10 years.
Repeatedly, she felt “a nudge of realization” that pastoral ministry, not social work, was her true path, but she resisted. “I figured that at a certain point I’d go check out seminaries, but I kept finding reasons not to,” she said.
When a friend took her on a tour of Wartburg Thelogical Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, “I kept looking for excuses not to start my divinity degree, but God kept opening up doors that made it possible,” she said.
Those doors included a scholarship. Finally, she gave in and hasn’t looked back.
In March, shortly before she completed her master’s degree studies, ELCA bishops assisted in the job-search process, matching soon-to-be graduates with available positions. “When the bishop suggested Kearney, Nebraska, I said, ‘Who? What?’”
She’d been to Nebraska just once, she thinks, hurrying across Interstate 80. But with family in Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin, she and her husband and their son Jens, 8, were open to life in Nebraska.
“Sometimes, God surprises people. My family and I took a leap of faith and moved to Kearney,” she said. Her husband, an architect, now is working for Wilkins Architecture Design and Planning.
Along with her work at First Lutheran, Himmelman is responsible for reviving the dormant ministry at Campus Lutheran at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put that on hold for now.
Meanwhile, she and her family are enjoying the “small-town appeal” of Kearney. “When I first visited, I realized you can get anywhere here in seven minutes,” she said.
“This should be a strange time to get to know people, but the congregation has been so welcoming. People keep offering to help us any way they can. A grace abounds around here with people and kindness.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.