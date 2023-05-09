KEARNEY — Just six weeks after fire destroyed their mobile home, a Kearney family faces another challenge: finding a place to live.

Since the March 30 blaze at their home in the Countryside Mobile Home Park, Vicente Nunez and his three children, ages 15, 13 and 12, have been living in a neighbor’s mobile home. They must vacate their neighbor's home by May 31, but they have nowhere to go.

Family friends Alexandria Curran and her fiance, Mike Baird, are trying to help. Baird, who Nunez calls “Uncle Mike,” do construction work together.

Curran said the family has received temporary help from nonprofits, but some have told Nunez that he must find a place to live before they can give him furniture and more.

A few weeks ago, Curran printed flyers and launched a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $6,500, but as of Monday, she had a single $250 donation.

“I don’t know what else to do,” she said. “My heart just breaks for them.”

What they need To contribute, visit GoFund.Me/3fe081 or call Curran at 308-627-1555. Their clothing needs include: Cristina, 15: small/medium shirts; 28/29 or kids size 16 pants, size 6.5 shoes. Junior, 13: kids sizes 14/16 pants and shirts, and size 7 shoes. Danny, 12: size 14/16 shirts and pants, and size 7.5 shoes. Vicente (dad): medium shirts, 30/32 pants.

The fire broke out at 5:16 a.m. March 30. The family happened to be spending the night at a neighbor's mobile home and escaped without injury, but they lost everything — all furniture, clothing, dishes, pots and pans and more.

Since then, their home has been torn down and removed from the property.

The fire was the latest struggle for Nunez, who has no insurance and no family here.

His children lived with his ex-wife in Georgia, but nearly two years ago, she called and asked him to take them, saying she could no longer provide for them, so he drove to Georgia to get them. “They came with nothing more than the clothes on their backs,” Curran said.

The children had lived with their mother full time, “so it has been an adjustment,” Curran said. “They came to him with nothing. He was able to provide their wants and needs, and then this fire happened and literally destroyed everything he had worked so hard to provide for them.”

After the fire, the family received a $500 gift card from the American Red Cross, food from the Salvation Army and vouchers for gas and food from other places.

Beyond that, “the nonprofits said they had no funding. They suggested that we go to churches,” Curran said, but some churches said they could donate furniture only after the family finds a place to live.

A few bright spots of hope glimmer through the ashes. The day of the fire, Baird helped Nunez board up the windows. The two then hurried to Goodwill to find clothes.

“We had about 10 minutes,” Baird said. As they approached the cash register, a store employee stopped. She said she lived behind the Nunez family. She insisted on paying for all the clothing.

“The kids gave her a hug,” Nunez said.

Ideally, he hopes to find a three-bedroom trailer that can be placed on the lot at Countryside.

“The kids are pretty well established at Countryside after everything they’ve been through. They have bus passes, and the neighbors all look out for each other,” he said.

Curran said he needs everything from bedding and dishes to pots and pans, bathroom items, clothes, shoes, bookbags. “Please help this family so Vicente doesn't have to watch his children suffer any longer," she said.

All donations will go directly to Nunez and his family. To contribute, visit GoFund.Me/3fe081 or call Curran at 308-627-1555.

