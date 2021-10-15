First-ever UNK Music Day highlights opportunities for high schoolers

“We have students who are surprised by the music major experience – how rigorous it is – so we want to give them some preparation to know what collegiate music study is like so they can make a great choice as they start their college career. That will make their UNK experience all the more positive,” Campbell said.

For Rachael Kearney, a junior at Lexington High School, the UNK event reinforced her decision to pursue a degree in music education.

“It also made me realize that I really want to try to play cello,” she said with a laugh.

Kearney discovered her passion for music as a fifth grader, and she’s currently part of her school’s varsity choir and concert band. She plays the alto saxophone, piano, guitar and bass guitar and writes her own music.

“I just love the feeling of performing,” she said. “I just like the rush of it – the endorphins I feel while I’m performing. It makes me super happy.”

Kearney hopes to share those feelings with her own students in the future.

“I want to pursue music more in order to give people the opportunity to express themselves in a way they thought they never could before,” she said.