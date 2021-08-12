First day of school for Kearney Public's new Hanny Arram Center for Success

KEARNEY — When Jason Owens heard about Kearney Public Schools’ Hanny Arram Center for Success, he knew he wanted to be a part of it.
Owens had worked at KPS from 2008 until 2019 when he took a position as an administrator at Lincoln Public Schools. For years, Owens and KPS Director of 6-12 Education Melissa Herrmann had discussions about nontraditional education. Their aspirations have become a reality with the Hanny Arram Center for Success.
“It is a passion of both of ours. The two of us are very excited to have the opportunity to open a building like this. We really appreciate the Arram Family Foundation with how they have helped us get this off the ground because it is a need in the community,” said Owens.
Owens returned to Kearney to take the helm as principal of the new school.
Eighty-seven nontraditional students in grades 6-12 will begin their school year today at KPS’s Hanny Arram Center for Success, 3907 Sixth Ave.
The specialized school focuses on improving education opportunities with specific target support for KPS students in grades 6-12. Students will work with instructional staff members and utilize computer-assisted instruction to master the skills necessary to meet academic standards. The district intends to offer various flexible alternative educational programs, therapeutic support, support for suspended students, a 6-12 virtual academy and tutoring.
“At the Hanny Arram Center for Success, we are serving our middle and high schools and giving them a nontraditional educational experience. One of the things we pride ourselves on is we meet our students where they are at, and we help them get to where they want to be. That is one of the main principles we guide ourselves on here,” said Owens. “Every kid comes here at different places either educationally or social/emotionally, we meet them at that point and help them devise a plan to help them get to where they want to be and where they want to go.”
In January, KPS and the Arram family announced an agreement to acquire property for the purpose of opening a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students. Students go through an application process to attend school at the center, and every semester new students may apply to attend the school.
“We have a ninth-grade program. We have a 10th-grade program. Then we have three junior/senior programs that address their needs based on where their credits are at and other needs they have that we need to address and help,” Owens said.
One of the big differences at the Hanny Arram Center for Success is not only the smaller building, but the smaller class sizes.
“This school really benefits the student that may struggle being in a school of 1,600 students. It benefits the students who just need that extra one-on-one attention that they can get here because of our smaller numbers,” Owens said.
Students will begin their day in homeroom where they will do check-ins to ensure they have everything they need for the day. They also will work on social, emotional and coping skills. They then will go through a regular schedule of classes, and at the end of the day, they will have continued support time. If a student fell behind during the day on a math assignment, they will be taken to the math room to receive help.
“This is a study hall or period that has a teacher in there that is guiding you through what you need help with. Traditional schools have those study halls, but if they have 28 kids in a study hall with one teacher, they can’t usually get around to helping everybody. Because of our small numbers, we will be able to do that,” Owens said.
Students will take core classes at the center, but they will work at their own level and through an interactive online program called Edgenuity.
The center also offers a half-day program for upperclassmen who will work through Edgenuity and in-person to meet graduation requirements. An open door program is for students who may have aged out of the programs and didn’t have enough credits to graduate.
“Rather than being in school for a full day at the high school, they pick times as an open door to come in here and work on those credits,” Owens said. “It’s another way to try to get kids a diploma, get kids the credits they need.”
Students have the option to participate in activities and clubs at their home school. The only thing the Hanny Arram students cannot do is co-curricular activities, or an activity that requires them to take a class during the day outside of the center.
Stacie Pearson taught English and reading at Horizon Middle School for 24 years before transferring to the Hanny Arram Center for Success. Pearson had been looking to make a professional change for a few years when she heard about the new school and that Owens would be leading it.
“I taught for so long in classes of 25 or 30, and I always noticed those kids you can’t always reach because you are so busy with the bigger group. I like the thought of being able to really focus on the smaller groups and meeting the kids’ needs,” Pearson said.
Pearson will be teaching English and social studies for grades 6-10, and she is looking forward to being able to meet each of her students’ needs and working with the staff. “I’m thankful the district is providing this for our kids. This is something I think we’ve needed for a long time,” Pearson said.
Doors to the school have just opened, and they already are expanding their services. In April, the Essam and Barbara Arram family donated $250,000 to KPS to remodel and finish construction on the 6,485-square-foot basement to create a tutoring center and large flexible learning area.
“That basement is really going to focus on a tutoring center which is intended to provide educational support for kids of all grades in Kearney Public Schools, not just serving the Hanny Arram Center students,” said Herrmann. “Our intent would be as the school year gets rolling to have an application process from families to see what needs there are amongst the students and match them with a tutor and then be able to provide those services here.”
As the school year kicks off today, there is one thing Owens is looking forward to above all else.
“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is kids in this building,” he said.