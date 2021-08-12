First day of school for Kearney Public's new Hanny Arram Center for Success

“At the Hanny Arram Center for Success, we are serving our middle and high schools and giving them a nontraditional educational experience. One of the things we pride ourselves on is we meet our students where they are at, and we help them get to where they want to be. That is one of the main principles we guide ourselves on here,” said Owens. “Every kid comes here at different places either educationally or social/emotionally, we meet them at that point and help them devise a plan to help them get to where they want to be and where they want to go.”

In January, KPS and the Arram family announced an agreement to acquire property for the purpose of opening a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students. Students go through an application process to attend school at the center, and every semester new students may apply to attend the school.

“We have a ninth-grade program. We have a 10th-grade program. Then we have three junior/senior programs that address their needs based on where their credits are at and other needs they have that we need to address and help,” Owens said.

One of the big differences at the Hanny Arram Center for Success is not only the smaller building, but the smaller class sizes.