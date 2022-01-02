First babies of 2022 born Saturday at CHI Health Good Sam, Kearney Regional Medical

KEARNEY — Bryanna Anyamary Guerra Rivera is the first baby of the New Year at CHI Heath Good Samaritan in Kearney Saturday morning, while Jamesina Lea Ryan-Young was born at 9:25 p.m. Saturday at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Bryanna is the daughter of Anayancy Mariela Rivera Chinchilla and Omar Guerra of Lexington, who declined as interview with the Hub. Born at 6:56 a.m. Saturday, she weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Dr. David Sokolowski delivered Bryanna, who has a half-brother, Emerson, her father’s son.

Good Samaritan is providing the New Year baby and her family with a package of prizes.

Jamesina's parents, Cassidy Ryan and Scott Young of Kearney, said they’re looking forward to the adventure and challenges of parenthood.

“We’ll be learning new stuff we didn’t know was involved in being parents,” said Scott, who was extra careful the first several times he cradled Jamesina in his hands.

“He sat her down like a piece of paper,” Cassidy said.

