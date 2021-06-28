Fireworks stand booming business for Kearney's Martin family

KEARNEY — Last week, 18 fireworks stands locally were stocked with sparklers, parachutes, fountains, grand finales and, now, the legalized bottle rockets.

The Martin family’s Ka-Boomers ½ Priced Fireworks were among those preparing for the launch of fireworks season. Ka-Boomers moved from Pizza Hut’s parking lot to the corner of 39th and Second streets on the west side of where the Cellar used to be.

After 13 years, the Martins keep the fireworks stand tradition burning.

“We have a lot of people that come in every year, and it’s been fun to see them and their families,” said Dan Martin, the Kearney Ka-Boomers stand manager. “They used to be little kids coming in buying $5 of fireworks three or four times a day, and now, 13 years later, they’re adults, and they’re coming in and getting lots of fireworks.”

Dan’s first time running a fireworks stand was in Missouri with his friends playing cards, sleeping overnight in a tent and opening the stand the next day.

The experience sparked the idea within his parents to run their own stand.