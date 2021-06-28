Fireworks stand booming business for Kearney's Martin family

KEARNEY — Last week, 18 fireworks stands locally were stocked with sparklers, parachutes, fountains, grand finales and, now, the legalized bottle rockets.
The Martin family’s Ka-Boomers ½ Priced Fireworks were among those preparing for the launch of fireworks season. Ka-Boomers moved from Pizza Hut’s parking lot to the corner of 39th and Second streets on the west side of where the Cellar used to be.
After 13 years, the Martins keep the fireworks stand tradition burning.
“We have a lot of people that come in every year, and it’s been fun to see them and their families,” said Dan Martin, the Kearney Ka-Boomers stand manager. “They used to be little kids coming in buying $5 of fireworks three or four times a day, and now, 13 years later, they’re adults, and they’re coming in and getting lots of fireworks.”
Dan’s first time running a fireworks stand was in Missouri with his friends playing cards, sleeping overnight in a tent and opening the stand the next day.
The experience sparked the idea within his parents to run their own stand.
“When we moved up to Kearney, we were kind of looking for some things, and my wife had been praying about something that we could do as a family,” said Russ Martin, Dan’s father. “And we wanted to be able to make some extra money and be able to have something to do as far as vacation time, but we wanted it to be something we can do together.”
It was an advertisement in the newspaper that caused Russ and Linda Martin to contact the Ka-Boomers ½ Priced Fireworks company in Wahoo.
“And we didn’t know the first thing about it,” Russ laughed.
During the interview, Russ reassured Ka-Boomers that his children, Dan and Phillip, and family friends would continue the fireworks stand if his college coaching career caused him to leave Kearney.
The Martins kept Russ’s promise.
After a few years, Russ and Linda moved to Colorado, but not before passing the torch to their son, Dan.
Dan trains with other Ka-Boomers managers in Wahoo. He and his wife, Bayley drive their children from Lincoln to run the stand with other family members and friends. Together, they unbox fireworks, stock the trailer, sell products and shoot off fireworks for their own Fourth of July celebration.
In the summer of 2020, business was booming.
“Last year with the pandemic was our best year that we had,” Dan said. “People just kind of needed to do something after being locked up for months.”
After Pizza Hut closed, however, the Martins found a new location.
In 2021, COVID-19 is still delaying orders from China and causing a slight fireworks shortage. Dan said the Martins ordered ahead, so they have plenty of fireworks for their usual flow of customers this year, including bottle rockets.
After years of being illegal, bottle rockets are making a comeback to the shelves of fireworks stands across Nebraska.
“We had several years of a lot of fires in the area because of (bottle rockets),” said Terry Eirich, the Kearney Fire Department fire inspector. “The biggest push was everyone goes to Missouri and brings them back. There was a lot of lobbying in the Legislature for bottle rockets to be legal again because of the money going out of the state.”
When shooting off bottle rockets or any fireworks, Eirich suggested young children do not handle fireworks, close supervision is employed, protection is used, and fireworks are lit one at a time and pointed away from structures.
During this time of year, 19,500 injuries are caused by fireworks and 44% of 9,100 injuries around the Fourth of July are caused by fireworks. To prevent injuries and fires, communities should follow the fireworks restrictions and guidelines set for their area.
Starting today until July 4, Ka-Boomers and other Kearney fireworks stands can sell from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We’re excited to share our new location and hopefully, keep all the people we’ve had on the other side of town,” Dan said. “People are excited about fireworks. They’re making memories with their family members and friends, so it’s been really good for us.”