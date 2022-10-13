Fireworks planned for Kearney High's homecoming Friday night

KEARNEY — There will be a fireworks display twice Friday night at the Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The city of Kearney, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney High School are giving citizens living in the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium notice of a firework displays for KHS's homecoming game.

Fireworks will be professionally lit at 6 p.m. at the start of the game, and around 8:15 p.m. at the end of the game.

KHS, 5-2, plays Lincoln Northeast, who is winless on the season.