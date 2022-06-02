Fireworks, food, music, Saturday as Yanney Park hosts Hertiage Day

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department and the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation are coordinating Heritage Day at Yanney Park today.

There is not an admission fee for Heritage Day, but a donation is encouraged during the concerts.

In case of bad weather, call 4-INFO at 308-234-4636, Ext. 4113. Parking is limited, so carpooling is recommended.

Contact the Park & Recreation Department at 308-237-4644 for more information.

Heritage Day Schedule

11-a.m.-1 p.m. — Family fishing day presented by Nebraska Game & Parks Commission. Cabela’s fishing poles to the first 100 kids. Adults need to have a Nebraska fishing license.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free lunch by Optimist Club. Hot dog, chips and a treat served while supplies last.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Concessions/marina open.

Noon-2 p.m. Storybook walk, starts at Mitzi’s Pavilion. Enjoy a walk around the lake while reading “And Then Comes Summer” by Tom Brenner.

Noon-3 p.m. Cabela’s kayak and stand-up paddleboard test drives

1:30-3 p.m. Flip-flop door charm painting with Paint Paradise

1:30-4 p.m. BINGO! at Peterson Senior Activity Center, all ages welcome.

3 p.m. Teddy bear mobile. First 40 kids will pick out their own animal and watch it get stuffed. Wishing charm, birth certificate and backpack will come with stuffed animal.

4-8:30 p.m. Yanney bash. Inflatables, games and activities.

4-9 p.m. Food fair at Peterson Senior Activity Center roundabout.

5-5:30 p.m. — Shinja Rock Solid Systems martial arts performance at Mitzi’s Pavilion.

5:30-10 p.m. — Musical entertainment:

- 5:30 p.m. — Raw Slang

- 6:45 p.m. — Slamabama

- 8:30 p.m. — John Scalia & the Dirty Word Band

10 p.m. (approx.) — Fireworks finale