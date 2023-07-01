KEARNEY - Have fun on the Fourth, but be safe.

That’s what CHI Health experts say as families set out for the lake and campgrounds and set off fireworks in their back yards.

“We are in the midst of what many safety organizations call 'The Deadliest Days of Summer,” two CHI Health employees said during a Zoom conference Friday.

The two were Eric Jensen, R.N., a burn community educator at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Regional Burn & Wound Center in Lincoln, and Tracy Dethlefs-Rademacher, R,N., a trauma outreach coordinator at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

The two especially emphasized safety with sparklers and fireworks.

Sparklers may seem benign, but they can be dangerous. They can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, “hot enough to melt glass,” Rademacher said.

Children need “safe sparkler zones,” or a three-foot circle with nobody within that space.

"Kids have short arms and aren’t as well coordinated as adults. That three feet is important so children don’t hit a sibling or friend when they swing their arms," Jensen said.

“Make sure they, and you, are safe from friends and family and don’t accidentally get in the path of another person,” he added.

A responsible adult should always be nearby when children have sparklers.

*Wear appropriate footwear, not flip-flops,” Jensen said. “You might trip if you run away from a firework, or they could come off and you might step on a firework that hasn’t completely cooled.”

He also stressed following directions in settling off fireworks. "You might say, ‘I’ve done this 1,000 times,' but the thousandth-and-one time, you might end up in the burn center,” he said.

Always cool sparklers in a bucket of water before throwing them away.

After fireworks have been shot, let them cool completely. Then place them in a bucket of sand or water, and dispose of them only when they are completely cooled.

They can then be placed in a metal trash can, “but keep the can away from the house. Be careful with that,” Rademacher said.

The two also talked about safety in other areas:

Alcohol: Drink moderately. Also drink plenty of water because alcohol is dehydrating, Rademacher said.

”Don’t light fireworks if you are impaired in any way,” Jensen said.

Campfires: Completely extinguish a campfire, including the coals. “People can step on cool coals and not realize they were stepping into embers,” Rademacher said. Embers take longer to cool.

Construction zones: Always slow down in construction zones. “Slow down to the posted speed limits and put away any distractions,” Rademacher said. “No phones. Turn down the radio. If you don’t, you could put somebody’s life in danger.”

Drowning: An adult must always be watching children in a swimming pool. “That adult shouldn’t be on the phone, napping or reading a book,” Rademacher said.

During a gathering, adults should each take 15-minute shifts watching children in water. “This keeps attention focused, but lets everyone enjoy the party,” she said.

She said children who cannot swim should never go into water above their armpits.

At public pools, adults must remember that “lifeguards are not there to watch one child. They are there to save lives. Parents who drop kids off at the pool shouldn’t leave children alone unless the children are old enough to swim and behave responsibly,” she added.

Food: People must wash their hands before handling food in any way.

“Make sure raw meats are separated from foods you will serve, as well as fruits and vegetables,” she said.

When grilling, use an internal meat thermometer to be sure hamburgers, hot dogs and brats are at least 160 degrees before serving.

She said that one in six Americans experience food poisoning every year, so make sure all meat is fully cooked.

Cold foods should not sit out for more than one hour. She suggested serving pasta salad in a bowl set over ice so it stays cold.

Heat stroke: Stay out of the sun between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you stop sweating, be concerned, Rademacher said. Feeling faint and/or nauseated may signal trouble, too.

Outdoor cooking: People grilling outside should never add lighter fluid to a fire that is already burning.

For safety, keep a three-foot-wide barrier around grills.

Those who do suffer burns should never put ice on a burn. Cool water is fine, but “ice will make the burn worse,” he said.

Overheated cars: Because children overheat faster than adults do, they should never be left in the car unattended, and keep the air conditioning running.

“People don’t know how fast the greenhouse effect happens in cars. Within 10 minutes, temperatures inside a car can be fatal, Rademacher said. “Often parents have a change in routine, and they forget they put the child in the back seat.”