Firefighters respond to structure fire in west Kearney

UPDATE - 1:17 p.m.
According to emergency radio traffic, the fire was under control at 12:53 p.m.
KEARNEY - Residents of a west Kearney house were evacuated safely Wednesday after a fire near their garage.
At 12:24 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house on LaVista Road in west Kearney for a structure fire. According to emergency radio traffic the fire may have started from a charcoal grill near the garage.
An official with the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office has been called to the scene.
