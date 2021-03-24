 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to structure fire in west Kearney
Firefighters respond to structure fire in west Kearney

Structure fire

According to emergency radio traffic the fire may have started from a charcoal grill near the garage.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

UPDATE - 1:17 p.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, the fire was under control at 12:53 p.m.

______________________________

KEARNEY - Residents of a west Kearney house were evacuated safely Wednesday after a fire near their garage. 

At 12:24 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house on LaVista Road in west Kearney for a structure fire. According to emergency radio traffic the fire may have started from a charcoal grill near the garage.

An official with the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office has been called to the scene.

Check back for updates.

