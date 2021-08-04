 Skip to main content
Firefighters, public invited to Sept.11 climb at UNK's Foster Field
Firefighters, public invited to Sept.11 climb at UNK's Foster Field

KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a memorial climb for area fire departments on Sept. 11 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Sept. 11 is the 20th anniversary of the terroristic attacks.

Each participant will climb or walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center carrying the name and photo of a fallen hero.

Firefighter climb stairs

The climb is open to all area volunteer firefighters and the public is encouraged to attend.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 8 a.m. The climb with start at 8:30 a.m. and finish at 1:30 p.m.

Registration is $25 per climber or walker. All proceeds will be donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation that supports the families of fallen firefighters.

To register log on to nfff.akaraisin.com/kearney.

