Firefighters pay tribute to one of their own in Elwood

ELWOOD — Firefighters from more than 25 Nebraska departments paid tribute to the life of Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull Wednesday in Elwood.

Krull died Thursday when the sport utility vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a truck hauling water to the range fire near Elwood that has now burned 35,000 acres.

At the entrance to Elwood on U.S. Highwy 23 the Holdrege and Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Departments had a oversized American flag stretched between their aerial ladder trucks. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles from more than two dozen volunteer fire departments lined a residential side street and wrapped around a town block in Elwood.

The AirCare helicopter also made an appearance, landing in the middle of the Elwood High School football field.

At the Elwood Fire Hall a black sash draped the front door and the truck bay doors.

An estimated 250 people packed the sanctuary and fellowship room of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. In front of Krull’s flag-draped casket Pastor Aaron Witt read a portion of the Firefighters Prayer, “... Give me the strength to save some life, whatever be its age ... ” and John 15:13 which says, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

It’s the love of God, Witt said, that worked in Krull and all firefighters to give them strength to answer a call anytime of the day or night, leave their families to help someone else and run into flames while others run out.

“When people go out to fight those fires, we see God. When we see people volunteering and giving food and supporting our communities, we see God,” Witt said.

Krull grew up in Glenvil, graduating from Sandy Creek High School in 1986. He joined the Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department and later moved to Overton where he became the fire chief in 2003. He moved with his family to Elwood where he worked as the manager of Aurora Cooperative. He has been the Elwood fire chief since 2018.

Firefighting was Krull’s passion, Witt said, but his life was his family. He loved being a mentor and teacher, but also enjoyed spending time with his eight grandchildren, traveling with his wife Cheryl, woodworking and cooking.

Krull was known to take meals to Gosper County dispatchers who often worked on holidays. He even taught his corgi mix dog, “Ace,” how to pray before meals.

At the end of the service Witt had firefighters stand and read the Firefighters Prayer in its entirety. Weeping could be heard throughout the church as a Gosper County dispatcher gave a final page for Krull across emergency responders pagers.

Krull was buried later Wednesday at Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil.

At 7 p.m. tonight Zechariah Cartledge of “Running 4 Heroes Inc.,” will run one mile carrying the American flag in Krull’s honor near his home in central Florida.

According to the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page, Cartledge runs one mile for every First Responder who dies in the line of duty.

@HubChic