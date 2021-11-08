Firefighters monitoring smoldering fire inside a structure at Odessa's Alfagreen Supreme

ODESSA — Motorists could see a haze of smoke near the Alfagreen Supreme plant at Odessa today due to smoldering fire inside a structure.

At 5:57 p.m. Sunday the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the plant for a report of smoldering alfalfa. When firefighters arrived light smoke was found coming from a 60-foot by 150-foot metal grain storage building, which contains dehydrated alfalfa pellets, a product produced from alfalfa at this site.

Upon further investigation, a KVFD news release said smoldering fire is believed to be located somewhere near the middle of the structure. Based on the material and location of the smoldering fire, and in consultation with the Alfagreen management, it was decided that a large scale removal of the product was necessary to properly extinguish the fire.

Starting today, Alfagreen began removing as much product as necessary to reach the smoldering material. While the fire is not considered “under control,” the smoldering fire is contained to the building of origin and poses no danger to public.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office monitored the site throughout the night, and KVFD will respond as necessary.