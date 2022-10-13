 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Firefighters from 2 agencies fight Gibbon apartment fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department
KEARNEY HUB FILE

GIBBON — Firefighters from Gibbon and Shelton responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Gibbon.

At 3 p.m. the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Avenue for a possible structure fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene smoke was coming from the structure.

According to emergency radio traffic residents of the complex were safely outside.

Around 3:15 p.m. the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called for mutual aid.

No further information is available at this time.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran: Uprising continues one month on in spite of crackdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News