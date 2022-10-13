Firefighters from 2 agencies fight Gibbon apartment fire

GIBBON — Firefighters from Gibbon and Shelton responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Gibbon.

At 3 p.m. the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Avenue for a possible structure fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene smoke was coming from the structure.

According to emergency radio traffic residents of the complex were safely outside.

Around 3:15 p.m. the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called for mutual aid.

No further information is available at this time.