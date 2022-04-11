Firefighters battle two separate grass fires northeast of Odessa Sunday

ODESSA — Kearney and Amherst volunteer firefighters were busy Sunday evening battling two separate grass fires in northwest Buffalo County.

At 5 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to an area one-half mile north of Eagle Road and 100th Road for a small ditch fire. The area is northeast of Odessa and southwest of Riverdale.

KVFD Lt. Chris Hellerich said the fire started in a ditch on the east side of the road and worked its way into a cornfield, burning a 100- by 100-foot area. The fire made its way to a center pivot where Hellerich said it caused minor damage to hoses on the motor.

The case of the fire is undetermined.

As firefighters were leaving that scene around 6 p.m. they spotted smoke coming from an area northwest of the first fire. When they investigated they found about 1 ½ -2 acres of prairie grass on fire between 100th and 115th roads on Sartoria Road.

Eagle Road is one mile west of Sartoria Road.

With 30 mph winds, KVFD called Amherst Volunteer firefighters for mutual aid. Six grass rigs shuttled water from a hydrant on Cottonmill Avenue to the scene until the fire was brought under control at about 7 p.m.

Firefighters stayed at the scene extinguishing hot spots for another hour, Hellerich said. “If we hadn’t seen that second fire on our way home we would’ve had a lot bigger fire on our hands.”

Eight KVFD firefighters and three grass rigs responded to the first fire. A combined 32 firefighters from Kearney and Amherst, along with six grass rigs, five tankers and two engines responded to the second fire.