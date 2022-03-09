Fire takes out nearly 800 cornstalk bales near Bertrand

BERTRAND — Nearly 800 cornstalk bales were lost in a fire Monday in rural Bertrand.

Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the blaze around 3 a.m. near 435 and 735 Roads in Bertrand. When they arrived at the scene, the stack of 783 bales was engulfed, Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl said.

“ A fire of that size, there is not enough water in the county to put that out,” explained Stehl.

Instead the department monitored the fire and planned to do a back burn to prevent it from spreading into the pasture nearby. A hole that will be 10 to 12 feet deep was being dug in order to bury the burning bales.

“We are going to let it consume as much as it can today. We haven’t made the decision when to push it in the hole,” Stehl said Monday morning.

Owner Cal Dahlgren was keeping an eye on the fire while crews moved dirt for the hole Monday afternoon. He estimated the loss of bales and dirt work would cost about $50,000. Dahlgren said they hoped to get the bales buried before Wednesday when wind is expected to change direction with an incoming storm.

Sunday’s snow helped to contain the fire to the bales, Stehl said.

“ Thank goodness we had that little bit of snow cover. We would have had something big on our hands,” Stehl added.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.