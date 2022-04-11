Fire in Furnas, Gosper counties burned about 35,000 acres; 50% contained

ARAPAHOE — A fire in Gosper and Furnas counties was 50% contained Sunday evening.

According to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the Road 739 Fire that began Thursday afternoon seven miles southwest of Elwood has burned approximately 35,000 acres. NEMA on-scene public information officer Alyssa Sanders expected the number of acres to change as they continue to do more aerial assessments.

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a state emergency declaration Friday which allows state assets and the Governor’s Emergency Fund to be used for the response. Ricketts will be in the area today to visit local residents and landowners affected by the fire.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal agency have determined the cause of the fire was accidental as a result of strong winds blowing a dead tree into a power line.

On Friday, two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with crews, a 25-person Wildland Taskforce hand crew and support vehicles from the Nebraska National Guard were deployed to the fire. A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter flew a recognizance flight to provide information to incident command.

The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crews have been working with land crews through heavy timber areas to eliminate any heat trapped in those areas, said Sanders. Some resources were provided during the weekend.

Sanders reported there had been a few minor injuries including eye injuries and a minor burn. A mechanic with the Nebraska Forest Service has served as a resource to help with vehicular breakdowns the firefighters have experienced.

With wind and dry conditions in the forecast, Sanders said the organizations continue to tackle the situation day-to-day.

“It doesn’t take long for situations to change. We are happy with the way its going,” she added.