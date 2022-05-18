Fire in basement leads to flooding, $150,000 loss for Kearney business

KEARNEY — A longtime Kearney business suffered an estimated $150,000 damage after fire broke out in the basement Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. the owners of Deterding’s received an alert from their security, smoke and water alarm system at the store at 2121 Second Ave. When the owners looked at security cameras in the store they saw smoke and called 911, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Whalen said.

When the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene smoke was visible in the store’s showroom, and they found heavy smoke and water in the basement.

The concrete basement is mainly used for inventory, Whalen said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire started at or near a dehumidifier in the basement. The fire spread and melted a waterline, causing the basement to flood about 10-inches of water before firefighters could shut off the water.

It took firefighters awhile to ventilate the basement, Whalen said, because it has no windows and only one door. “There’s only one way in and one way out.”

Whalen estimated damage to Deterding’s contents at $100,000 and $50,000 in structural damage.

It’s unclear when the store will reopen.

Deterding family has owned the pool, spa and fireplace store since 1978. Doug Deterding is the current owner.