Fire destroys vacant Upland home; state fire marshal investigating

UPLAND — A vacant Upland home was destroyed when a fire broke out early this morning.

At 5:30 a.m., Upland Volunteer Fire Department and members of Quad City Mutual Aid, including Minden, Axtell, Wilcox and Franklin, were called to the structure fire on the 200 block of East Prairie Street in Upland. When Minden arrived on the scene, the home was engulfed in flames, said Minden Fire Chief Tom Brown.

About 40 firefighters fought the blaze, and Upland was still on the scene at 9 a.m. taking care of hot spots, Brown said. The structure was a single-family dwelling and was vacant, Brown said.

The home is a total loss, and no other structures were damaged. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. A damage total was not immediately available.