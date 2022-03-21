Fire destroys two structures Sunday near Alma

ALMA — Two structures were a total loss in a fire Sunday in Alma.

Alma Volunteer Fire and Rescue was paged around 4 p.m. Sunday to the fire one-and-a-half miles west of Alma. When the department arrived on the scene, a barn was on fire and it was spreading through the farmyard in the grass, said Alma Fire Chief Brian Seyler.

Another older structure and round bales in the yard also caught fire Sunday afternoon. The home did not catch fire. One firefighter was treated after becoming overheated.

The blaze was under control by 7 p.m., but the department was called back several times throughout the night for flareups in the bales, said Seyler. They were able to leave the scene at 2 a.m.

Orleans, Oxford and Republican City provided mutual aid. The fire still is under investigation.

Although there is rain in the forecast, Seyler asks people to remain cautious because of dry conditions in the region.

“Even if we do get rain it is still going to be dry. We need it to green up,” he said.