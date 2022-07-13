Fire damages dwelling in Kearney mobile home park

KEARNEY — A lawn mower is believed to have started a porch on fire Tuesday night in east Kearney.

At 9:35 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to East Lawn Mobile Home Estates No. 55 for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire on the wood porch and into the house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, a KVFD news release said, and entered the house where they extinguished the fire in the interior.

The owner, Ron Matson, and an adult woman were inside the house at the time and were alerted to the fire by neighbors, the release said. They safely left the house and were uninjured.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal determined the fire started from a push lawn mower that had been recently used and was parked under the attached wood deck.

The house sustained extensive smoke and heat damage estimated at $8,000.

Three KVFD engines, two tankers, two utility vehicles and 36 firefighters responded.