Finding Hope: Steve Knuth's struggle with alcoholism led him to Valley Hope, AgWest Commodities

HOLDREGE — When driving through Norton, Kansas, in the early 1970s as a twentysomething trucker, Steve Knuth often passed the Valley Hope addiction treatment center that had opened in 1967.
He knew he might be there someday.
Alcohol already had a grip on him and would hold on for 27 years, from age 17 to nearly 45. “I knew at an early age I would find out what went on behind those walls,” he said recently.
“I think I was born an alcoholic,” Knuth continued, noting some family history of alcohol abuse and other issues. “I think people can become addicted from different directions. I was wired for it.”
His expectations came true when he went to Valley Hope for treatment in fall 1989 and again in fall 1992, staying sober only six weeks the first time and eight months the second time. He took his last drink on June, 24, 1998, after a third treatment at a Minnesota facility.
He certainly never imagined being Valley Hope’s chief executive officer someday.
Knuth joined the Valley Hope Foundation Board in 2008 and general board in 2016, stepped in as interim CEO last July and became full-time CEO on Nov. 1.
Insidious friendship
Knuth took his first drink as an Oxford High School senior.
His drinking was infrequent then, partly because he wasn’t of legal age. “When I did, it was way too much. I could drink into blackout pretty early on,” he said, explaining that he could walk and talk, but not remember what he was doing at the time.
The frequency increased during his one year of college because he didn’t want to be there. Knuth later said at a Valley Hope treatment meeting that, “I went to college a year and majored in booze and girls, in that order.”
“It was one hell of an expensive party because I still had the college bill,” he added.
Beer was his drink of choice for many years, but it was all whiskey for the last 10 years of his 27-year alcohol “friendship.” It had a bigger kick and didn’t aggravate his allergies like beer.
“As an addiction evolves over time, you find yourself drinking different than most people … You find yourself isolated. To some degree, an alcoholic wants to drink alone, to drink the way he wants to drink. It’s very lonely,” Knuth said. “It starts out all fun and games and turns out to be a miserable existence.”
Some sense of normal
“I was what you’d probably call a functioning alcoholic,” Knuth said, which is how he worked from the mid-1970s to late 1990s as manager of a fertilizer load-out site 10 miles north of Alma along Highway 183 that was part of his brother Dewey’s TriCo Farm Service business.
Except for the 18 months after Dewey sold TriCo to Cargill in 1997, Knuth worked with family: the family farm north of Oxford, then custom haying and trucking with Dewey, and finally TriCo.
Knuth said his family probably tolerated his alcoholism more than others.
He never drove impaired as a trucker, but the same wasn’t true about his personal driving. “I drove plenty while not knowing where I was … I wouldn’t know how many miles I drove that way,” Knuth said. “It was only by the grace of God that I never killed anybody and wasn’t even in jail.”
He enjoyed party drinking early in his addiction. “Toward the end, it was a lot of isolated home drinking. The last couple of years, I didn’t even want to be alone. I was lonely and miserable,” Knuth said.
In spring 1998, an intervention by family and friends led to his third treatment arranged by Cargill at a Minnesota facility.
“I hated it,” Knuth said, even though the timing proved right. “I’d run out of options ... it was either die or try to get sober. My time had finally come.”
He had attended church and Sunday school as a child, but his prayers as an addict were quite different. “What few prayers I had uttered those past couple of years were, ‘Please don’t let me wake up,’” Knuth said.
Giving in was the difference the third time. “When people finally ‘get it’ and know something has to happen — and this isn’t unique to me — there’s kind of a surrender,” Knuth said.
He believes his relapses after the Valley Hope stays were because he wasn’t really ready to quit drinking. “I wanted to find out what was wrong with me so I could drink different … more like normal people,” Knuth explained.
While in Minnesota, he dropped to his knees and finally surrendered. “It wasn’t easy,” he said, “but it made it possible to give up the fight. When you give up the fight you can kind of regroup and go in a different direction.”
His new direction was to leave Cargill and turn his part-time commodity trading business into a full-time enterprise. He launched AgWest Commodities on June 21, 1999, three days shy of his first anniversary of sobriety.
His first hire was a fellow TriCo and Cargill employee and his significant other Susan Platt. Knuth said she was instrumental from the start and soon became a co-owner.
Terrible loss
On Oct. 16, 2003, Knuth and Platt headed from work at Knuth’s house across the road north of the TriCo site to Southern Valley school near Stamford. Platt’s daughter Julia was playing for Alma at a freshman-sophomore volleyball tournament.
Around 9:30 p.m., Platt left Knuth off at his house and then headed home to Huntley.
Two hours later Harlan County Sheriff Chris Becker knocked on Knuth’s door and told him Platt had been killed in an accident with a semitrailer on Highway 183 at the Huntley spur, just 3 miles south.
With the highway closed by the accident, Becker asked Knuth for help in finding a cross-country route to the Republican City area where Platt’s four brothers farm.
Knuth then faced the drive back home alone.
“This is how an alcoholic thinks. I left the last brother’s place and thought, ‘No one would blame you if you had a drink after 5½ years,’” he said. “But I called my (Alcoholics Anonymous) sponsor in Orleans.”
One reason was the responsibilities he felt for his AgWest employees and for Platt’s daughter.
Ironically, the Highway 183-Huntley spur location earlier had been the site of an important positive moment for Knuth. He was driving past there approximately eight months after his last drink and realized he’d gone a whole day without thinking about drinking. “I thought holy crap, maybe I can do this,” Knuth said.
He described drinking as being a lot like grief. “You have to wear it out,” he said, which means being sober long enough to live life.
Valley Hope today
His 22-plus years of sobriety have led Knuth back to Valley Hope.
As CEO, he oversees 600 employees at 17 locations in seven states — Nebraska, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas — which he visited after being named interim CEO on July 6. He wasn’t paid a salary, but was reimbursed for driving approximately 9,700 miles.
Many Valley Hope meetings are done virtually, but he drives from his home in Holdrege to Norton one or two days a week.
“There’s a whole lot I don’t know about running medical facilities,” Knuth said. “... I know about business.” So he relies on the Valley Hope staff, which has more experts with master’s degrees and specialty training than in the past.
He wants to see expanded treatment for underlying causes of addiction, something he wasn’t offered while at Valley Hope. “I knew there was something else wrong with me. I had pretty severe depression,” Knuth said, adding he may not have needed treatment three times if that had been addressed early on.
Unchanged is the message about a higher power, for which there are many interpretations. “That’s a pretty cool component at Valley Hope that I hope never leaves,” Knuth said.
He hasn’t had the urge to drink for years, but he still participates in AA. “I don’t need AA to not drink,” Knuth said, “but it has helped me to live life better.”
