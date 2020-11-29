Finding Hope: Steve Knuth's struggle with alcoholism led him to Valley Hope, AgWest Commodities

His drinking was infrequent then, partly because he wasn’t of legal age. “When I did, it was way too much. I could drink into blackout pretty early on,” he said, explaining that he could walk and talk, but not remember what he was doing at the time.

The frequency increased during his one year of college because he didn’t want to be there. Knuth later said at a Valley Hope treatment meeting that, “I went to college a year and majored in booze and girls, in that order.”

“It was one hell of an expensive party because I still had the college bill,” he added.

Beer was his drink of choice for many years, but it was all whiskey for the last 10 years of his 27-year alcohol “friendship.” It had a bigger kick and didn’t aggravate his allergies like beer.

“As an addiction evolves over time, you find yourself drinking different than most people … You find yourself isolated. To some degree, an alcoholic wants to drink alone, to drink the way he wants to drink. It’s very lonely,” Knuth said. “It starts out all fun and games and turns out to be a miserable existence.”

Some sense of normal