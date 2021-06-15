Finding a voice: Kearney musical shows stronger side of "Cinderella​"

Combs originally planned to perform the role during Crane River Theater’s 2020 season. Due to the pandemic restrictions, Crane River Executive Director Steve Barth decided to cancel the season.

“It was planned for last summer and it just kept getting canceled because we didn’t know what was happening with COVID,” Combs said. “We’ve just been waiting for this entire year. Most of the cast has been able to come back this year to perform ‘Cinderella.’ We finally get to do it.”

For Barth, the production of “Cinderella” marks a continuation of a tradition in presenting outdoor theater.

“Crane River Theater is extremely excited to be back at Yanney Park at the Ron and Carol Cope Amphitheater for our production of ‘Cinderella,’” he said. “This is our 12th production at the park — and a long time leading up to it. Last year, for the first time, we had to cancel our shows.”

While performing educational programs, Barth learned from audience members how much they appreciate live theater.