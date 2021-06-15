Finding a voice: Kearney musical shows stronger side of "Cinderella​"

KEARNEY — Beyond the fairy tale, beyond the image that audiences might bring to the story of “Cinderella,” Ashlyn Combs views her role as Ella in Crane River Theater’s production as a way to present a strong and well-rounded character.
“It’s not ‘just marry a prince and you live happily ever after,’” Combs said in an interview between rehearsals. “It’s not about the simple magic. It’s about working for what you want. It’s about using your voice and standing up for what you believe in. To all the kids in the audience, the message is to recognize your true self.”
Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein created this version for a television production in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. Combs explained that the show differs from the Disney animated film released seven years earlier.
“The biggest difference is that Rogers and Hammerstein wrote Cinderella to be a stronger character,” Combs said. “She has a better story line, one that she can use to stand up for what she believes in. She is finding ‘herself’ and her voice to be able to speak out to the prince.”
Central Nebraska audiences can see the musical, “Cinderella,” opening on Friday and continuing through July 3 at the outdoor Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Heritage Park. Admission for the show is $5 per person.
The production closely follows the original story by Charles Perrault (1628-1703), often considered as the creator of the fairy tale genre, a full century before the Brothers Grimm published similar stories under the title “Children’s and Household Tales” in 1812. In Perrault’s story, her stepmother forces Cinderella into a life of servitude.
Director Corbin Williams said he expects audience members to quickly connect with the story and the music.
“One thing I think is so great about the show is that a lot of people grew up having seen the Julie Andrews version, or if not that one, the Lesley Ann Warren version or the one with Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston,” Williams said in a previous interview.
“These songs have been around for so long. One thing I love about having it being a live stage production is that it reintroduces those classic songs that parents knew.”
For Combs, the musical tells a story of Ella, a young woman overcoming adversity — with a little magical help.
“As for the magic, there’s still the fairy godmother,” she noted. “Basically the magic for this show, in the role of the fairy godmother, is to give Cinderella the push she needs to find her voice. Sometimes we just need to have other people show us how we’re able to do that.”
When the king and queen announce a ball to celebrate the 21st birthday of their son, Prince Christopher, Ella dreams of attending the event.
The musical score tells the story in a pleasing way.
“The music is gorgeous,” Combs said. “It’s beautiful even though it’s a simple score to sing. All the harmonies and melodies are really beautiful. It’s a mystical kind of score. You can definitely feel the magic in the music.”
Combs originally planned to perform the role during Crane River Theater’s 2020 season. Due to the pandemic restrictions, Crane River Executive Director Steve Barth decided to cancel the season.
“It was planned for last summer and it just kept getting canceled because we didn’t know what was happening with COVID,” Combs said. “We’ve just been waiting for this entire year. Most of the cast has been able to come back this year to perform ‘Cinderella.’ We finally get to do it.”
For Barth, the production of “Cinderella” marks a continuation of a tradition in presenting outdoor theater.
“Crane River Theater is extremely excited to be back at Yanney Park at the Ron and Carol Cope Amphitheater for our production of ‘Cinderella,’” he said. “This is our 12th production at the park — and a long time leading up to it. Last year, for the first time, we had to cancel our shows.”
While performing educational programs, Barth learned from audience members how much they appreciate live theater.
“We’re super excited to welcome people back to the park and, as many of our cast members always say, ‘fill the hill,’” he said. “We always like to bring a lot of audience members to the park. There’s something electric about the relationship between the audience and the actors. With a show like ‘Cinderella’ where the audience and the family members come knowing the characters, it’s exciting for Cinderella to walk out in her ball gown and look at the audience and see their faces light up. To return to the park with a production like ‘Cinderella’ and be able to feel that energy, there’s nothing like it.”