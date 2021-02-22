Finding a purpose: Non-profit helps students use talents to affect communities

HOLDREGE — Alexis Billeter tore her ACL her junior year of high school and had to undergo physical therapy.

When the Loomis senior saw how physical therapists help people emotionally and physically, she became interested in pursuing it as a career. Through the AXIOS program, Billeter learned more about time management, making a plan and setting goals.

The program helped her solidify her plan to attend Southeast Community College in Beatrice where she plans to play basketball and study physical therapy.

Mentoring the next generation and equipping them to discover their purpose in life while helping them use their talents to affect the community positively is the mission of the nonprofit AXIOS program. Alex Mahundi of Holdrege started the pilot program in 2020 at Loomis Public Schools.

Mahundi has a history of working with kids as the director of programming at the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege, as the current director of mission, connection and family life at Trinity Evangelical Free Church and as the Holdrege High School girls’ soccer coach. He noticed when he asked seniors their plans after high school, many didn’t have a clear idea of where they were going or what they wanted to do.