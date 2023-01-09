Find solace and a listening ear at Pathways Through Grief

KEARNEY – People who are grieving the loss of a loved one can find support in 2023 through Pathways Through Grief offered by CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice.
The first six-week session begins 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
Additional six-week sessions are scheduled for April 11-May 16; July 11-Aug. 15; and Oct. 10-Nov. 15.
The sessions are free and open to anyone.
Facilitated by hospital chaplain Adie Johnson and social worker Lisa Follmer, the group will support people as they navigate the grieving process, remember loved ones and cope with change. The group will also explore the importance of a healthy healing journey and caring for oneself while grieving.
Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, call 308-865-7523 or 308-698-0580, or email adie.johnson@commonspirit.org.
