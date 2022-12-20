Find shelter from the cold at Crossroads

KEARNEY – As temperatures plummet, the Crossroads Mission Avenue at 1404 E. 39th St. will be open 24 hours a day for people who need shelter from the cold, no questions asked.

“People just need to come to the front door, and we will accommodate them,” Linda Barrett, Crossroads’ grant development director, said.

“With the extreme cold temperatures setting in, frostbite, hypothermia and death are all real and dangerous threats," she said. “People should not try to stay in their cars or in tents or places not meant for human habitation.”

Crossroads is a safe, warm environment where people can take a shower, get hot meals and be surrounded by people who care about them, she added. There is no charge.

Barrett also advised anyone who knows someone who is homeless to tell them about Crossroads. Crossroads also has facilities in Hastings and Grand Island.

For more information, call 402-462-6460 or visit www.crossroadsmission.com/locations.