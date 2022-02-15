Find a doctor on CHI Health's My Provider Match

KEARNEY — Finding a doctor can be as quick as downloading an app.

Whether you’re looking for a primary care provider, a cardiologist or a women’s health doctor, CHI Health has introduced My Provider Match, a free website.

MyProviderMatch.com uses a scientific algorithm to pair patients with compatible providers, based on their answers to a short quiz regarding their health priorities and how they prefer to communicate with a doctor.

Patients are matched with different providers and then can learn more about them, including education, experience and areas of expertise. The patient can request an appointment with the provider of their choice.

MyProviderMatch.com features CHI Health providers in this area, including from CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.