Final Rehmsworld Concert Series to feature new, returning artists in Loomis

LOOMIS — How many residents of central Nebraska can make a claim to have a Grammy Award-winning artist sleep on their sofa?

Tim and Bev Rehms can count more than a few.

“It all just kind of runs together,” Tim said, reflecting on nearly two decades of hosting musicians as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series.

After 18 years of producing house concerts at The Balcony in Loomis, Bev and Tim have announced the lineup for their final season. The series begins with three shows:

Saturday — Will Sexton & Amy LaVere

Sept. 22 — The Steel Wheels

Oct. 16 — Darryl Purpose

When asked what the couple will miss, they have a quick answer.

“The people — both the supporters and the audience and, of course, the musicians that we now call friends,” Tim said. “Certainly that’s what we’ll miss by not seeing them on a regular basis. We’ll miss the memories and all the great Halloween parties we’ve had. And artists like Justin Roth. In the early days he passed a notebook around, and the crowd would help him write a song.”

The Rehms also remember the time they needed the septic system pumped during a show.

“That’s something only rural Nebraska residents would know about,” he laughed.

After 18 years, they both had a feeling this would be their final year producing concerts.

“I came home from a walk last year,” Tim said. “I told Bev, ‘I think it’s time to let go.’ That’s how it popped up. Without a doubt, the pandemic played a part. I don’t want it to be blamed on the pandemic, but you know, sometime in the future they’re going to talk about the huge paradigm shift in our world. Not that it’s right, wrong or indifferent, but it’s certainly made a difference.”

Audiences have been off by about 25%.

“We hear that from every artist,” Tim said. “I think there are other parts of our world that are struggling with the same thing; when are people going to be back together?”

Tim calls the booking process as “relational,” often relying on goodwill and an unwritten agreement.

“The pandemic has turned that upside down,” he said. “The small agencies that used to do things on a handshake and an email have now been merged into big agencies that have contracts and down payments, which aren’t a big deal, but it’s an extra layer of work.”

The couple specializes in bringing Americana performers to the intimate setting of The Balcony.

“We never really knew how long it would last,” Tim said. “I certainly didn’t think we’d still be here 18 years later, I can tell you that.”

The couple plans to bring returning artists to central Nebraska, as well as new ones.

The first show features the husband-and-wife duo of Will Saxton and Amy LaVere.

“They came to us through Ray Bonneville, who was here last year,” Tim said. “He told them that they ought to come our way, and they’re going to be in Omaha on Sunday night, so the routing works. We’re anxious to have them both here.”

Tim and Bev have hinted at one-off shows, something they might produce for a special occasion. But as for another series, they feel that they have reached the end of the line.

“One of the most rewarding things for me is when we have a returning artist,” Tim said. “I’ll wait by the stage during intermission or at the end of the show. As I look out at the audience, I see the engagement and people singing along. If some of those songs ease the struggles of their days here in central Nebraska, I feel that our work here has been done.”