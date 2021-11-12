Film on Nebraska refugees among UNK International Education Week highlights

KEARNEY – A screening of “A Home Called Nebraska” is being shown as part of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s International Education Week celebration.

The award-winning documentary, produced and directed by Colorado-based film makers George and Beth Gage, spotlights refugees who escaped war, torture and persecution to build a new life in the Midwest.

The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The World Theatre in Kearney. Lincoln Family Services President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Tonniges will welcome those in attendance, and a panel discussion on refugee settlement will follow. The documentary is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

“This film is particularly valuable as it shows the real plight of refugees and what those of us here in Nebraska can do to help them,” said Carol Lilly, director of international studies. “Just one look into the life of a refugee is a great reminder of how fortunate most of us are on a global scale and how important and rewarding it can be to help others.”

The event is co-hosted by UNK’s International Studies Program and Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, which is developing a new partnership that will focus on efforts to resettle and support refugees in central Nebraska.