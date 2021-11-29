Filling a niche: City leaders addressing need for transitional housing in Kearney

Moore believes Kearney needs to bolster housing options for people taking their first steps in life, such as young singles who have just been hired for their first full-time job. There also is a need to house people in transition, Moore said.

The Kearney Housing Authority already addresses that need, but Moore said there needs to be more places with subsidized rent to help people get back on their feet.

“There’s a waiting list of 100 people looking for transitional housing. That could be someone who is newly divorced or someone who just lost the main breadwinner in their family,” she said. “There are those who are working at minimum wage and then those who are coming out of an emergency situation.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moore said the initiative is in its initial stage, and for starters, the focus will be on transitional housing and what the city and community can do to fill that niche.

She’s convinced, following a study of local housing needs and the findings of a statewide housing assessment by Blueprint Nebraska, that Kearney and the state, in general, must think creatively to answer evolving needs in the housing market.

She said high costs definitely are an issue.