Filling a niche: City leaders addressing need for transitional housing in Kearney

KEARNEY — Tami Moore believes Kearney’s builders are addressing the housing niche they’re best suited to fill — comfortable single-family homes.
She said there’s room for more of those types of houses as well as housing that answers the needs of people who are getting back on their feet and making a start in life.
That upper niche of housing caters to owners who have established themselves with better jobs and perhaps two incomes. They can afford multiple bedrooms, two- and three-car garages and amenities such as patios, separate dining rooms and finished basements in nice neighborhoods.
“We need more houses in the $260,000 range, but that’s not the crisis in our community,” said Moore, who last week asked City Manager Michael Morgan if he would lead an effort to address Kearney’s need for transitional housing.
Morgan will retire as city manager in February, so Moore’s invitation to lead a housing push comes in the 11th hour of Morgan’s career, but he’s accepted the challenge.
“When you mention housing, people automatically think home ownership, but the kind of housing we’re missing is stable rent housing,” Moore said. “Another issue here, rent in Kearney is about $500 per bedroom. We shouldn’t be looking to the private builders to tend to this. We can’t tell builders to provide this kind of housing.”
Moore believes Kearney needs to bolster housing options for people taking their first steps in life, such as young singles who have just been hired for their first full-time job. There also is a need to house people in transition, Moore said.
The Kearney Housing Authority already addresses that need, but Moore said there needs to be more places with subsidized rent to help people get back on their feet.
“There’s a waiting list of 100 people looking for transitional housing. That could be someone who is newly divorced or someone who just lost the main breadwinner in their family,” she said. “There are those who are working at minimum wage and then those who are coming out of an emergency situation.”
Moore said the initiative is in its initial stage, and for starters, the focus will be on transitional housing and what the city and community can do to fill that niche.
She’s convinced, following a study of local housing needs and the findings of a statewide housing assessment by Blueprint Nebraska, that Kearney and the state, in general, must think creatively to answer evolving needs in the housing market.
She said high costs definitely are an issue.
“Anytime a family purchases a home they’re buying a big backpack of expenses,” she said.
Owner desires are evolving. Today there’s more room for smaller lots and other approaches that rein in costs.
Moore said the city manager is “creating a foundation so whoever comes in doesn’t have to start from scratch.”
Business leaders who drafted the Blueprint Nebraska plan for economic development made it clear that housing is an impediment to future prosperity.
Moore said solving the transitional housing riddle could involve public-private partnerships. It also might mean bringing in outside builders that are familiar with low-cost, rent-subsidized housing. The city might lend its skills in grant writing and tapping state and federal resources.
“Housing always has been very important to me,” Moore said. “When I took my seat on the council I wished I could address it early on.”