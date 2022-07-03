Fill summer with Nebraska reads

Summer is always a good time to catch up on interesting books. Here are three recently published Nebraska-based books:

- “The Women Who Built Omaha: A Bold and Remarkable History,” by Eileen Wirth, 234 pages, published by Bison Books, May 2022, $22 — During the 1930s the Federal Writers’ Project described Omaha as a “man’s town,” and histories of the city have all but ignored women. However, women have played major roles in education, health, culture, social services and other fields since the city’s founding in 1854. In “The Women Who Built Omaha,” Eileen Wirth tells the stories of the city’s women including Susette “Bright Eyes” LaFlesche, who translated at the trial of Chief Standing Bear; Mildred Brown, an African American newspaper publisher; Sarah Joslyn, who personally paid for Joslyn Art Museum; Mrs. B of Nebraska Furniture Mart; and the Sisters of Mercy, who started Omaha’s Catholic schools. Omaha women have been champion athletes and suffragists as well as madams and bootleggers. They transformed the city’s parks, co-founded Creighton University, helped run Boys Town, and so much more, in ways that continue today.

- “Under Prairie Skies: The Plants and Native Peoples of the Northern Plains,” by C. Thomas Shay, 312 pages, published by Bison Books, July 2022, $29 — C. Thomas Shay asks and answers the question, ‘What role did plants play in the lives of early inhabitants of the northern Great Plains?’ Since humans arrived at the end of the Ice Age, plants played important roles as Native peoples learned which were valuable foods, which held medicinal value and which were best for crafts. Incorporating Native voices, ethnobotanical studies, personal stories and research techniques, “Under Prairie Skies” shows how, since the end of the Ice Age, plants have held a central place in the lives of Native peoples. Eventually some groups cultivated seed-bearing annuals and, later, fields of maize and other crops. Throughout history, their lives became linked with the land, both materially and spiritually.

- “Dirt Persuasion: Civic Environmental Populism and the Heartland’s Pipeline Fight,” by Derek Moscato, 252 pages, published by University of Nebraska Press, June 2022, $60 — The book examines a watershed moment in U.S. environmental politics: The fight over the Keystone XL Pipeline. The complex interplay of resources extraction industries with grassroots environmentalism and advocacy has transformed the role of activists in the contemporary public sphere. Bold Nebraska’s years-long fight against pipeline company TransCanada provides a compelling case study. “Dirt Persuasion” sheds light not only on the activism practices of social movements but also on the changing environments in which such actions are deployed.