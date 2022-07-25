Fighter jet stops in Kearney to refuel, amaze onlookers with its power

KEARNEY — Greg Markus frequently answers calls from pilots from around the country wanting to stop at the Kearney Regional Airport to refuel.

One call last week caused Markus’ jaw to nearly hit the floor. Pilot Todd Erickson called to see if the airport was open Saturday, and to make arrangements to stop to refuel a Russian built, MiG-29 Fulcrum.

“When I took the call, I was like ‘What?’ Markus recalled thinking when the pilot cited what his plane was. “I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked."

The privately owned fighter jet was on its way from Utah to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the 69th Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention, scheduled through Sunday. According to it’s website, the event features nine air shows over seven days, including night airshows.

Markus, a Kearney native who flew a P-3C Orion during the 1991 Gulf War, said the MiG-29 is the only non-military fighter jet in the U.S. According to Markus, the plane was once co-owned by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.

The Orion was a turboprop anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft.

The Erickson, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, and his 18-year-old son landed in Kearney around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and were on the ground for about an hour and a half. "He's the luckiest kid in the world,” Markus said.

Through word of mouth about 50 people were at the airport to see the MiG-29.

When the plane landed Markus and Kearney photographer Michael Erbsen were there to capture the moment near the runway. As the MiG-29 landed the pilot deployed a parachute, which saves on wear and tear of the brakes.

Markus and Erbsen were standing about 20 feet from the runway taking photos as the plane took off. In a scene straight out of the hit movie Top Gun: Maverick, both men felt the effects as the afterburners kicked in.

"We were right there," said a still excited Markus Monday afternoon. "It felt like my insides were going to explode with the pressure. “I’ve always been aviation everything. That was quite a rush.”

Markus told the Erickson he hoped he would stop back through Kearney again sometime. "I told him I would buy him lunch."

