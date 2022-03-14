 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Fifth annual Paul Beranek Memorial Basketball Camp a way for family to honor late coach

  • 0
Paul Beranek

Paul Beranek coached basketball for 31 years at Ravenna High School and led the team to four state Class 2 boys basketball championships before passing away on Dec. 22, 2015.

 File, Kearney Hub

RAVENNA — For the family of the late Paul Beranek, March 26 will be the best day of 2022.

That’s the date of the fifth annual Paul Beranek Memorial Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 1-8.

“It has turned into our family’s favorite day of the year,” said Brenda, Paul’s widow. “It’s honoring Paul, doing something he loved, and being with friends and family.”

The camp will be held at the Ravenna High School gym, where Beranek coached basketball for 31 years and led the Ravenna Bluejays to four Class C-2 boys basketball state championships in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2012.

Beranek family at camp 2019

From left, this group at the 2019 Paul Beranek Memorial Basketball Camp includes Connor Beranek, his mother Brenda; Nick Herringer, the 2019 recipient of proceeds from the camp; and Riley and Drake Beranek. Connor, Riley and Drake are sons of Paul and Brenda. Drake is now the varsity basketball coach at Kearney High School. Connor is the varsity basketball coach at Wood River High School.

Beranek, also an art teacher, coached track, too. He retired in March 2015 and passed away from cancer nine months later on Dec. 22, 2015. He had beaten cancer 10 years earlier, but this time, it was not to be.

After his death, Brenda and her sons, Drake, Riley and Connor, launched a basketball camp in his name in order to pass on his legacy. The first year, 150 campers attended. Last year, attendance was double that, at 300. “We weren’t sure if it was due to the date change or because of COVID restrictions being lifted,” Connor Beranek said.

People are also reading…

No matter. Anyone is welcome, including walk-ins. No one is turned away. The cost is $25 for two hours of basketball games and fundamentals.

“That says a lot about how this small community supports each other,” Brenda said. “At first, we thought we would just get people from Ravenna, but they come from Lincoln, Omaha, from Milford and Loomis, Overton and Bertrand. They come from all over, just trying to help.”

Paul Beranek campers 2019

 The campers posed for this group shot in 2019. Attendance has more than doubled in the five years since the camp was started.

For its first three years, the camp was held in late December, when high school basketball is on hiatus, but last year, it was scheduled for late March, after the state basketball tournament. Its initial two hours has expanded to three sessions over seven hours: 8-10 a.m. for grades 6-8; 10:10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for grades 4-5; and 1-3 p.m. for grades 1-3.

Two of Beranek’s sons bring professional skills to the camp. Drake is the boys varsity basketball coach at Kearney High School. Connor is the head basketball coach at Wood River High School and teaches physical education in grades 6-12. He formerly played professional basketball for the Horsholm 79ers in Denmark.

Riley supports the project from New York City, where he’s an actor and a tutor of youngsters who appear in Broadway shows.

Paul Beranek camp coaches 2017

This photograph of volunteer coaches was taken at the first Paul Beranek Memorial Basketball Camp in December 2017.

Also assisting are Beranek’s daughters-in-law, his nieces and nephews and past Bluejays players, along with Beranek’s longtime assistant, Tony Schirmer.

Campers who register in advance will receive a T-shirt donated by Mr. B’s Tees, a Ravenna business founded by Paul and Brenda Beranek. The shirt is custom-designed every year for the child who will be the beneficiary of fees from campers.

This year, the recipient is Lily Boeslager, 6, of Hastings. The daughter of Makala and Chase Boeslager, Lily had attended kindergarten for just one month before she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last September.

She has been receiving treatments at Children’s Hospital in Omaha and must stay in the hospital for three to four weeks at a time. She has been assisted by a hospital teacher and remote learning set up by her Hastings school. Her final treatment was Wednesday, so she is expected to come home soon. If her immune system recovers within three to six months, she will start first grade next fall, her mother said.

“Brenda texted me that someone had nominated us,” Makala said. “We’ve only been in Hastings four years, but the community has spread Lily’s story, and we’re very grateful. Everyone has been looking out for us this whole journey. People we don’t even know are loving our daughter. The story of what the Beranek family does — it’s just incredible.”

The first year, the Beranek basketball camp raised $3,500. Last year, that climbed to $6,000. So far, as of Wednesday, $1,700 has been donated. Some people pay more than the $25 registration fee and ask that it be donated to the cause.

That’s the whole purpose of the basketball camp, Connor Beranek said.

Beranak shirt

Campers who pre-register get a T-shirt every year. It is designed in honor of the person who is the beneficiary of the camp.

“We find satisfaction in knowing that we are continuing my dad’s legacy by hosting this annual camp. We feel his presence across his home gym while teaching basketball skills to kids. We feel honored to use this camp to give back to a child in need during their battle with cancer,” he said.

Added Brenda, “It is our hope to help another family. The outpouring of support we received — if we could give back to another family, that was our goal. The communities were so good to Paul, and still are to this day.”

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Camp schedule

The Paul Beranek Memorial Basketball Camp runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 26 at the Ravenna High School gym. It is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8. Sessions are 8-10 a.m. for grades 6-8; 10:10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for grades 4-5, and 1-3 p.m. for grades 1-3. Registration is $25.

Those who register in advance will get a T-shirt, but walk-ins are welcome. No one will be turned away.

Register at beranekbballcamps.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Keopple Street in Bertrand. There was heavy fire on the front side of the single-story home when they arrived on the scene, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian attacks in western Ukraine prompt more people to flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News