Fifth annual Paul Beranek Memorial Basketball Camp a way for family to honor late coach

RAVENNA — For the family of the late Paul Beranek, March 26 will be the best day of 2022.

That’s the date of the fifth annual Paul Beranek Memorial Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 1-8.

“It has turned into our family’s favorite day of the year,” said Brenda, Paul’s widow. “It’s honoring Paul, doing something he loved, and being with friends and family.”

The camp will be held at the Ravenna High School gym, where Beranek coached basketball for 31 years and led the Ravenna Bluejays to four Class C-2 boys basketball state championships in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2012.

Beranek, also an art teacher, coached track, too. He retired in March 2015 and passed away from cancer nine months later on Dec. 22, 2015. He had beaten cancer 10 years earlier, but this time, it was not to be.

After his death, Brenda and her sons, Drake, Riley and Connor, launched a basketball camp in his name in order to pass on his legacy. The first year, 150 campers attended. Last year, attendance was double that, at 300. “We weren’t sure if it was due to the date change or because of COVID restrictions being lifted,” Connor Beranek said.

No matter. Anyone is welcome, including walk-ins. No one is turned away. The cost is $25 for two hours of basketball games and fundamentals.

“That says a lot about how this small community supports each other,” Brenda said. “At first, we thought we would just get people from Ravenna, but they come from Lincoln, Omaha, from Milford and Loomis, Overton and Bertrand. They come from all over, just trying to help.”

For its first three years, the camp was held in late December, when high school basketball is on hiatus, but last year, it was scheduled for late March, after the state basketball tournament. Its initial two hours has expanded to three sessions over seven hours: 8-10 a.m. for grades 6-8; 10:10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for grades 4-5; and 1-3 p.m. for grades 1-3.

Two of Beranek’s sons bring professional skills to the camp. Drake is the boys varsity basketball coach at Kearney High School. Connor is the head basketball coach at Wood River High School and teaches physical education in grades 6-12. He formerly played professional basketball for the Horsholm 79ers in Denmark.

Riley supports the project from New York City, where he’s an actor and a tutor of youngsters who appear in Broadway shows.

Also assisting are Beranek’s daughters-in-law, his nieces and nephews and past Bluejays players, along with Beranek’s longtime assistant, Tony Schirmer.

Campers who register in advance will receive a T-shirt donated by Mr. B’s Tees, a Ravenna business founded by Paul and Brenda Beranek. The shirt is custom-designed every year for the child who will be the beneficiary of fees from campers.

This year, the recipient is Lily Boeslager, 6, of Hastings. The daughter of Makala and Chase Boeslager, Lily had attended kindergarten for just one month before she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last September.

She has been receiving treatments at Children’s Hospital in Omaha and must stay in the hospital for three to four weeks at a time. She has been assisted by a hospital teacher and remote learning set up by her Hastings school. Her final treatment was Wednesday, so she is expected to come home soon. If her immune system recovers within three to six months, she will start first grade next fall, her mother said.

“Brenda texted me that someone had nominated us,” Makala said. “We’ve only been in Hastings four years, but the community has spread Lily’s story, and we’re very grateful. Everyone has been looking out for us this whole journey. People we don’t even know are loving our daughter. The story of what the Beranek family does — it’s just incredible.”

The first year, the Beranek basketball camp raised $3,500. Last year, that climbed to $6,000. So far, as of Wednesday, $1,700 has been donated. Some people pay more than the $25 registration fee and ask that it be donated to the cause.

That’s the whole purpose of the basketball camp, Connor Beranek said.

“We find satisfaction in knowing that we are continuing my dad’s legacy by hosting this annual camp. We feel his presence across his home gym while teaching basketball skills to kids. We feel honored to use this camp to give back to a child in need during their battle with cancer,” he said.

Added Brenda, “It is our hope to help another family. The outpouring of support we received — if we could give back to another family, that was our goal. The communities were so good to Paul, and still are to this day.”