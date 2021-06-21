 Skip to main content
Fifteen teams will battle in 25th Community Olympics
Fifteen teams will battle in 25th Community Olympics

KEARNEY — Fifteen teams will compete for honors and for good fun in this weekend’s 2021 Community Olympic Games.

This year’s competition is the 25th annual event and it is sponsored by CHI Health Good Samaritan and the city of Kearney’s Department of Park and Recreation.

Events begin late Friday afternoon and continue Saturday and Sunday before concluding with a picnic and awards ceremony at the Harmon Park Sonotorium late Sunday afternoon.

The Community Olympics were launched in 1996 to introduce participants to Kearney’s assortment of parks and to promote active lifestyles.

This year’s 15 teams include 298 individual participants.

The 15 teams are named: A Team, Bazinga, Best of West, Canoe Crew, Colobraskans, Couch Potatoes Activate, Creeper, Danger Zone, Kearney High Staff, Lyon Family Dentistry, One More, Pitter Patter Let’s Get At’er, Star Spangled Squad, Taco Cat and The Village People.

Friday events

5:45 p.m. — Women’s doubles tennis, Harmon Park tennis courts

5:45 p.m. — Men’s doubles tennis, Sertoma tennis courts at Apollo Park

5:45 p.m. — Coed grass-court volleyball, Baldwin Park

Saturday events

7:30 a.m. — 1.5-mile walk/jog, Baldwin Park (west parking lot).

8 a.m. — Women’s doubles pickleball, Harvey Park pickleball courts

9 a.m. — Men’s and women’s water walking, Harmon Pool

11 a.m. — Men’s doubles pickleball, Harvey Park pickleball courts

11 a.m. — Two-pitch coed softball, Harvey Park

5 p.m. Women’s doubles disc golf, Centennial Park

6 p.m. — Men’s and women’s basketball hot shot, Horizon Middle School

6:30 — Men’s doubles disc golf, Centennial Park

Sunday events

8 a.m. — 3.25-mile bike ride, The Archway

8:30 a.m. — Coed team kayaking, Cottonmill Park Lake marina

11:30 a.m. — Coed kickball, Harvey Park

12:30 p.m. — Women’s doubles horseshoes, fairgrounds

2 p.m. — Jump rope challenge, Kearney CrossFit, 2810 W. 24th St.

2 p.m. — Men’s doubles horseshoes, fairgrounds

3:30 p.m. — Coed doubles horseshoes, fairgrounds

5:15 p.m. — Picnic and awards, Harmon Park Sonotorium

