Fifteen teams will battle in 25th Community Olympics

KEARNEY — Fifteen teams will compete for honors and for good fun in this weekend’s 2021 Community Olympic Games.

This year’s competition is the 25th annual event and it is sponsored by CHI Health Good Samaritan and the city of Kearney’s Department of Park and Recreation.

Events begin late Friday afternoon and continue Saturday and Sunday before concluding with a picnic and awards ceremony at the Harmon Park Sonotorium late Sunday afternoon.

The Community Olympics were launched in 1996 to introduce participants to Kearney’s assortment of parks and to promote active lifestyles.

This year’s 15 teams include 298 individual participants.

The 15 teams are named: A Team, Bazinga, Best of West, Canoe Crew, Colobraskans, Couch Potatoes Activate, Creeper, Danger Zone, Kearney High Staff, Lyon Family Dentistry, One More, Pitter Patter Let’s Get At’er, Star Spangled Squad, Taco Cat and The Village People.