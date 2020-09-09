Fiber internet coming to rural Buffalo County

KEARNEY — Depending upon where you live or do business, the coronavirus pandemic presented a number of different challenges.
Early on, Americans encountered shortages of products, including face masks, sanitizer and toilet paper.
Later, as businesses sent employees home from the workplace, many discovered their internet couldn’t handle the new work-from-home reality.
Before COVID-19, most residential broadband was fine for streaming movies; however, after the pandemic, some consumers learned their internet falls short when they try to lead Zoom meetings or download large volumes of information while working from home.
“Post-COVID-19, people have experienced the limits of bandwidth,” said Mark Liljehorn, sales manager of USA Communications. On Tuesday he asked the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners to grant his company permission to use the county’s right-of-way along rural roads to build the backbone of a new fiber optic skeleton. The goal is to deliver modern internet service across the Kearney area.
Liljehorn said USA Communications will use a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant to cover most of the backbone’s installation.
“With the grant money we will be offering gigabit (Gbps, or gigabits per second) capability to the home,” Liljehorn said. “It’s fiber-to-the-home. It’s basically future-proofing their connectivity.”
USA’s grant is for more than $2 million. It’s among many grants that have been awarded to extend modern internet capabilities into unserved and underserved places in Nebraska. According to terms of the grant, the Buffalo County project must be complete before Dec. 30. Liljehorn said he believes his installation crew will beat that deadline.
The federal contract to serve areas of Buffalo County was awarded to USA in early August.
According to maps distributed by Liljehorn and engineer Joe Johnson of the Olsson office in Kearney, there are many areas of Buffalo County the FCC deems as unserved or underserved.
FCC guidelines state: “Communities in which the majority of residents do not have access to, or the ability to subscribe to, broadband service with a minimum of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload are eligible locations. Furthermore, to be an eligible location, a community’s households and businesses must be hindered in responding to COVID-19 by a lack of standard broadband service. This includes inability to access essential activities such as working from home, online learning and telehealth.”
Liljehorn said when his company builds the fiber optic backbone, he anticipates keeping three bore crews and five aerial crews busy. Later, as customers subscribe, other USA personnel will make the connections with customers’ houses and other locations.
The county board voted to allow USA to use the county’s right-of-way. Most of the right-of-way is along roads. Also, on the advice of Deputy County Attorney Andy Hoffmeister, USA will notify the county three days in advance where they’ll be installing fiber optic cables.
Liljehorn said the pandemic exposed rural America’s insufficient bandwidth, but the CARES Act is helping to eliminate that deficiency.
“In the internet ‘before,’ the whole family sat at home and watched Netflix together,” he said. “But if you have a kid trying to do homework, or a second kid or third kid on the internet, there is not sufficient bandwidth to support that. With fiber, they’ll have no problems whatsoever.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.