FFA students soil knowledge put to the test

ELWOOD — More than 200 agriculture students from 17 FFA chapters roamed a grassland east of Elwood on the south side of Highway 23 Wednesday during the Southwest Area Land Judging Contest.
It was hosted by the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District with help from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, Lower Republican NRD and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension staff; Dave Rocker of Franklin, the area ag teacher representative; NRCS Soil Scientist Chuck Markley of North Platte; and land operator Scott Ford of Bertrand.
The event tested the high school students’ knowledge of soil characteristics, soil nutrients available for a site’s purpose and whether it was suitable for crop production or grazing.
Four sites in flat areas and canyons within the contest location were evaluated on those three general topics.
Area FFA chapters competing were Bertrand-Loomis, Eustis-Farnam, Elwood, Overton, Axtell, Alma, Holdrege, Southern Valley and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
Because of COVID-19 safety considerations, all student and adult participants had to maintain a social distance and/or wear masks.
The other major change was that competitors stayed with their own school group at all times, including the 75 minutes it took for each group to complete the judging course. Normally, each judging group would have a mix of FFA members from different schools.
According to the land judging rules for Nebraska, area contests are elimination events for the state contest, which will be Oct. 28 in York County and hosted by the York-based Upper Big Blue NRD.
The number of teams advancing from each region depends on the number of schools competing. With 16 chapters at the Southwest contest, five teams will advance.
Students compete as individuals, so the four top scorers at the regional events comprise that chapter’s team for state qualifying purposes. According to event officials, top-scoring individuals not on a qualifying team also may compete at state.
Top teams at the state contest will qualify for the national event May 4-6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Last spring’s 2020 national contest was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sasha Hahn, information and education coordinator for the Tri-Basin NRD, said Wednesday results from the area contests won’t be released until at least next week.
They will be posted at nrdnet.org/nebraska-land-judging-soil-evaluation.
