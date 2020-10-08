FFA students soil knowledge put to the test

ELWOOD — More than 200 agriculture students from 17 FFA chapters roamed a grassland east of Elwood on the south side of Highway 23 Wednesday during the Southwest Area Land Judging Contest.

It was hosted by the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District with help from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, Lower Republican NRD and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension staff; Dave Rocker of Franklin, the area ag teacher representative; NRCS Soil Scientist Chuck Markley of North Platte; and land operator Scott Ford of Bertrand.

The event tested the high school students’ knowledge of soil characteristics, soil nutrients available for a site’s purpose and whether it was suitable for crop production or grazing.

Four sites in flat areas and canyons within the contest location were evaluated on those three general topics.

Area FFA chapters competing were Bertrand-Loomis, Eustis-Farnam, Elwood, Overton, Axtell, Alma, Holdrege, Southern Valley and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

Because of COVID-19 safety considerations, all student and adult participants had to maintain a social distance and/or wear masks.

