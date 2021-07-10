Feya Foundation aims to feed the world

KEARNEY — Regen Lux’s passion for helping others began when she was a member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department’s Explorer program and helped pull out equipment during calls.
“I signed up to gain leadership experience, but I stayed involved because I felt like I was making a positive impact. I knew I was a part of helping people, even if it was one of the hardest moments of their lives,” she said.
Today, Lux, 26, is living that mission as the founder and executive director of the two-year-old Feya Foundation, which provides boxed meals of beans and rice to people worldwide.
So far, it has distributed prepackaged MealPaks of beans and rice to people in the U.S., Belize and Haiti. Here in Nebraska, she has led eight meal-packing sessions at Omaha and Lincoln and donated 189,816 meals.
The first meal-packing session west of Lincoln will be held at Kearney 2-4 p.m. July 18 at The Village at 1920 Ave. A. At least 20-30 volunteers are needed to pack 10,000 meals of rice and beans, which will be given to nonprofits.
Lux also had shipped meals to Belize, where its tourist economy was hit hard by COVID, and to the Children’s Home of Haiti.
From fabric to food
Lux dreamed of working with fabric and textiles, not food boxes. After graduating from Kearney High School in 2013 — she was Regen Smith then — she earned a degree in marketing, with a minor in textiles/fashion design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “I love marketing. Every day, I get to do something different,” she said.
In 2017, while at UNL, she had an internship with Sarah Spitsen, CEO of the Feya Candle Company. “For every candle sold, Sarah provided meals for someone in need,” Lux said.
Lux, impressed, sought to expand that mission.
“I wanted to give more meals and not be dependent on selling candles,” she said.
In May 2019, she began the process of forming a separate nonprofit with the assistance of the legal department at UNL. The Feya Foundation was launched that September. Lux is the executive director. Board members include Joy Bullington and Kenzie McAndrew, along with Spitsen, an ex-officio member. “They are all people with a mission for giving back,” Lux said.
Lean and clean
Lux has no office. “I operate from my computer,” she said. She earns no salary. All donations go directly to food and other items that are given away. She has a single staff member, an intern, whose salary is paid by a grant.
“We are a small nonprofit. Any money we get helps ship meals and more,” she said.
The oldest of six girls, Lux credits her parents, Mindy and Matt Ullman, for instilling humanitarian values in her. Born in Julesburg, Colorado, she has lived in Kearney since she was in third grade. Her father is a full-time Kearney firefighter.
Mother of a 3-month-old son, Reiner, and wife to Christopher Lux, she is a clinical project coordinator at CHI Health Good Samaritan. In late July, she will begin a new job as marketing and commerce manager at Dawson Tire and Wheel in Gothenburg.
Finding food
Lux has partnered with Kids Against Hunger in Omaha, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides nutritious food to impoverished children and families around the world so they can move from starvation or food insecurity to self-sufficiency.
Initially, Kids Against Hunger worked with Conagra to create nutritious but efficient meals that could be packed individually and stored without refrigeration. Meals include beans, rice, soy flavoring. “They have a decently long shelf life,” she said.
However, the Feya Foundation is separate from Kids Against Hunger because its mission is far broader than food. “We aren’t just feeding. We’re also working on water initiatives, education, jobs and training programs, even providing bug nets and soap,” she said.
Packing parties
As for her packing parties, “they’re fun activities, two hours of volunteers packing 10,000 meals,” Lux said.
She advertised her first packing party in the Omaha World-Herald. Among other volunteers, “a mother and daughter came. They’d never heard of our organization, but it was a good bonding experience for them to spend two hours on a Saturday giving back,” she said.
Ideally, between 20 and 30 volunteers help at each packing session. They can stay as briefly or as long as they choose. Kids Against Hunger will deliver the food and boxes to Kearney prior to the session.
Half the meals packed July 18 will go to Crossroads Mission Avenue, the homeless shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. Arrangements still are being made for the remaining food. “I work on connecting with organizations who are in relationship with people who need the food,” she said.
She hopes Kearney packing parties eventually will mirror a recent one in Omaha, where a group packed 20,000 meals at Mercy High School. “During COVID, we couldn’t get whole communities together, but our hope is to sponsor events wherever.”
Daniel Buller, executive director at Crossroads, invited anyone who needs food for themselves, their family or their neighbors to call Crossroads at 308-236-5688.
“We are grateful to receive this blessing and to form a partnership with people in and around Kearney who are facing food insecurities,” he said.
Far beyond Kearney
So far, Feya Foundation meals have been distributed in Belize and to the Children’s Home of Haiti.
Feya also is going far beyond food. It has funded the drilling of a well in northern Uganda. “We do meals, water, soap, bug nets. We want to expand educational initiatives in Third World countries,” Lux said.
The foundation works with Drop in the Bucket, a nonprofit that provides wells and water and more in sub-Saharan Africa.
“We don’t want to just donate to ‘any’ organization. We want to make sure they are transparent and that they are doing what they say they’re doing,” she said. “We don’t want to just drop meals and leave. Many communities already have organizations established, but they don’t have the resources they need. Funding is huge. We hasven’t yet quite figured out what we need to do,” she said.
She has big dreams for the Feya Foundation.
Her short-term goal is to donate a million meals by 2025. Her long-term goal is to end extreme poverty, “or make as much impact as possible. I’d like to work myself out of a job,” she said.