Feya Foundation aims to feed the world

KEARNEY — Regen Lux’s passion for helping others began when she was a member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department’s Explorer program and helped pull out equipment during calls.

“I signed up to gain leadership experience, but I stayed involved because I felt like I was making a positive impact. I knew I was a part of helping people, even if it was one of the hardest moments of their lives,” she said.

Today, Lux, 26, is living that mission as the founder and executive director of the two-year-old Feya Foundation, which provides boxed meals of beans and rice to people worldwide.

So far, it has distributed prepackaged MealPaks of beans and rice to people in the U.S., Belize and Haiti. Here in Nebraska, she has led eight meal-packing sessions at Omaha and Lincoln and donated 189,816 meals.

The first meal-packing session west of Lincoln will be held at Kearney 2-4 p.m. July 18 at The Village at 1920 Ave. A. At least 20-30 volunteers are needed to pack 10,000 meals of rice and beans, which will be given to nonprofits.

Lux also had shipped meals to Belize, where its tourist economy was hit hard by COVID, and to the Children’s Home of Haiti.

From fabric to food