Fewer vendors, but crowds still flock to Junk Jaunt locations this year

Old church pew

In Broken Bow, Jodi Lemmert, owner of J Dawg’s Junk and Embroidery in Ogallala, was selling a polished church pew, a six-foot-high wooden Santa Claus and more outside the Boneyard Creation Museum on the west end of town along Highway 2.

This was Lemmert’s second year as a Junk Jaunt vendor after eight years as a shopper. She said the pew drew admirers, but one man thought it was “a little too big” to be set inside the entryway at his home. Last year, she set up her Junk Jaunt wares in Sargent. This year, she opted for Broken Bow.

“This is better,” she said. “I’ve had good crowds.”

East of Broken Bow, veteran Junk Jaunt vendor Delores Treffer was selling a 75-year-old rusted refrigerator that a friend had dropped off suddenly around noon Saturday.

“This thing was sitting on Evan June’s property, so he brought it over,” Treffer’s daughter Dawn Wheeler of North Platte said. “He’s asking $50. One man is interested. He said he could put hot coals in a cast iron kettle and set the kettle in there and smoke meat.”

Wheeler said Junk Jaunt business had been “steady” for the first two days, helped by nice weather.

