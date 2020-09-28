Fewer vendors, but crowds still flock to Junk Jaunt locations this year

MASON CITY — Bob O’Meara stood outside a picturesque red barn on Highway 2 just east of Mason City Saturday selling rusty license plates, beat-up car hoods and more.
O‘Meara, who lives in Lexington but owns family property near Eddyville, has been a Junk Jaunt vendor since 2016. “My wife and sister wanted to sell antiques that year. They had some old doors and tables, so I loaded up some stuff and laid it on the ground and people bought it as fast as I could put it out,” he said. They still are.
O’Meara was one of 450 vendors at the 17th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in nine counties, circling from Grand Island west to Dunning and back on highways 2, 91 and 11. Vendors were fewer this year because of COVID-19, but shoppers were not.
O’Meara’s rusty, barely readable license plates had been used to help side a building decades ago. A man bought that building simply for the contents, which included 200 old license plates that O’Meara snapped up for a total of $20. Saturday, he was selling them quickly for $4 apiece.
Popular, too, were car hoods from a 1947 Chevy and a 1954 Mercury, which years ago had been put atop areas washed out under fences so cattle couldn’t sneak below the fence.
No wonder a California couple hitched a trailer to their vehicle and drove halfway across the country to find gems they wouldn’t find anywhere else.
In Arnold, Steve Ehmann and his wife Rita joined in as vendors in the Junk Jaunt for the second time since moving to Arnold from the Seattle area in 2017. “We’ve sold quite a bit. We had a lot of stuff to get rid of,” Ehmann said Saturday afternoon. “People are here from South Dakota, Colorado and Colorado Springs.”
Hundreds of shoppers
South of Merna, Junk Jaunt customers poked through an enormous building of unique finds at the Craig Safranek property. Most of the wares belonged to his grandmother, the late Helen Reynolds, who passed away last year.
Vickie and Lee Power of Gibbon, parents of Craig’s wife Kelli, assisted with the effort.
“We cleaned out Helen’s house. About half, maybe three-quarters of all this, was hers,” said Lee Power, who was wearing a mask as a precaution for COVID-19. “We had 470 people Friday and 430 so far today. About half were wearing masks.”
Outside, as he climbed up on a 100-year-old horse-drawn, one-row cultivator, a woman inquired about a sturdy desk nearby. “Are you set on $25 for this desk?” she asked him. He said it belonged to a neighbor, but he promised to find out.
Nearby, Barb Dahlgren of Lincoln carried an unusual piece from The Secret Garden, a gift shop owned by Kelli Safranek located at the farm. Dahlgren and relatives made a three-day weekend out of this, their first Junk Jaunt, using a Kearney motel as their base. “We’re just buying random things,” she said happily. “All this stuff makes me reminisce.”
Old church pew
In Broken Bow, Jodi Lemmert, owner of J Dawg’s Junk and Embroidery in Ogallala, was selling a polished church pew, a six-foot-high wooden Santa Claus and more outside the Boneyard Creation Museum on the west end of town along Highway 2.
This was Lemmert’s second year as a Junk Jaunt vendor after eight years as a shopper. She said the pew drew admirers, but one man thought it was “a little too big” to be set inside the entryway at his home. Last year, she set up her Junk Jaunt wares in Sargent. This year, she opted for Broken Bow.
“This is better,” she said. “I’ve had good crowds.”
East of Broken Bow, veteran Junk Jaunt vendor Delores Treffer was selling a 75-year-old rusted refrigerator that a friend had dropped off suddenly around noon Saturday.
“This thing was sitting on Evan June’s property, so he brought it over,” Treffer’s daughter Dawn Wheeler of North Platte said. “He’s asking $50. One man is interested. He said he could put hot coals in a cast iron kettle and set the kettle in there and smoke meat.”
Wheeler said Junk Jaunt business had been “steady” for the first two days, helped by nice weather.
Zimmer finds
Back at Mason City, crowds streamed steadily into the Zimmer farm, owned by Phyllis Zimmer, who, with her sisters, has sold wares at the Junk Jaunt for years. Two sisters — Betty Van Dyke of St. Paul, and Loretta Lovitt of Mason City — were there too. Last year they sold goods inside the barn, but this year, due to COVID-19, they sold everything outside.
Four other vendors, including O’Meara, were set up on her property, too. They offered relics like a piece of an old windmill, old railroad ties, artwork and much, much more. A couple from Greeley, Colo., filled two trailers with stuff from the Zimmer yard and drove off.
“A man came early this morning and wanted a dozen and a half quart jars for canning, so I went to Mom’s basement and dug up 18 jars and sold them for $1 each,” Zimmer said. She also found eight old cat-litter bins full of old books and was offering the books at 25 cents each.
On the north side of the red barn, Zimmer neighbor Marge Hawkins was teaching her grandson Jayden Unger, 11, of Mason City how to make change as they sold homemade sauerkraut, brats, sloppy joes and more. She’s been selling food at the Junk Jaunt for 14 years.
O’Meara, meanwhile, had a busy afternoon.
“I didn’t know there were so many people who wanted 70-year-old oil cans,” he said. “A lot of this stuff just worked its way out of the washouts in the ground, stuff that our parents and grandparents just threw out because we didn’t have trash removal back then. It gradually turned into antiques.”
