Fewer vehicles for Cruise Nite, higher interest expected

KEARNEY — Rusty Rhynalds usually counts on approximately 100 vehicles at the Classic & Collectible Car Auction, part of Cruise Nite presented by the Central Nebraska Auto Club.
This year he expects fewer vehicles but higher interest from individuals looking for a deal, as well as a few surprises.
“Things will be a little bit different because of COVID-19,” Rhynalds said. “We’re going to suggest that people wear masks to the sale because we are indoors. We’re also taking consignments up to the day of the auction but we’re trying to encourage people to commit to us as soon as possible.”
Rhynalds hopes to advertise the classic and collectible car and trucks committed to the auction before the sale, scheduled at 5 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission to the event is free.
“I think the numbers are going to be down versus previous years,” he said. “The normal July ramp-up is missing but we have some really nice consignments coming in and we expect quite a few more. It will be interesting to see where we end up. In the past we had anywhere from 70 to 100 cars. I’m not sure if we’ll have half that many this year or if we’ll be closer to that normal figure.”
Regardless of the number, Rhynalds believes that the auction could provide plenty of deals.
“Many people are bored at home,” he said. “Camera sales, boat sales, camper sales — they’ve all been crazy lately. I’ve had tons and tons of buyers call, excited to come to the auction and excited to buy some cars. We’re glad to be able to continue the event but we are short on consignments so we’re encouraging sellers to call.”
Members of the Cruise Nite Steering Committee changed the date of the Cruise Nite, featuring six days of automotive centered events, from July to October due to health concerns.
Brad Kernick, chairman of the committee, noted the unusual situation of postponing Cruise Nite to autumn.
Support Local Journalism
“It won’t be normal in most senses of the word,” he said of the postponement. “We do have our normal activities. They have been manipulated a little bit. I think a lot of people will be motivated and excited. I think it will help the economy because people will stay in motel rooms, they’ll eat in restaurants, they’ll go shopping, they’ll buy gasoline — all of those things are very positive for the community.”
For an event like the classic car auction, Rhynalds said that the condition of the vehicles varies from project cars to fully restored and customized cars and trucks.
“I don’t have as many project cars as in the past,” he said. “I expect a few to be consigned at the last minute.”
As for favorites, the auctioneer treats all sales equally — but he can’t help but notice one in particular.
“It is a 1967 Ford F-100, 4x4, short box,” Rhynalds said. “It’s restored and it’s really a good-looking truck, but I have never bought a vehicle at our classic car auction. I always let the buyers make the purchase.”
The venue will offer plenty of seating. Food and beverages will be available.
“We’re one of the only Cruise Nite events held indoors,” Rhynalds said. “Normally in July the air conditioning is a big draw but this year we won’t be needing that.”
Rhynalds plans to update the website, RhynaldsAuction.com/cruise, as he receives more consignments, which will give buyers a chance to do a little homework.
“Not every consignment is on the list yet, but we will continue to update it until the day of the auction,” he said. “And we expect quite a few surprises will come in, including on the day of the auction.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.