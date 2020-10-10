Fewer vehicles for Cruise Nite, higher interest expected

KEARNEY — Rusty Rhynalds usually counts on approximately 100 vehicles at the Classic & Collectible Car Auction, part of Cruise Nite presented by the Central Nebraska Auto Club.

This year he expects fewer vehicles but higher interest from individuals looking for a deal, as well as a few surprises.

“Things will be a little bit different because of COVID-19,” Rhynalds said. “We’re going to suggest that people wear masks to the sale because we are indoors. We’re also taking consignments up to the day of the auction but we’re trying to encourage people to commit to us as soon as possible.”

Rhynalds hopes to advertise the classic and collectible car and trucks committed to the auction before the sale, scheduled at 5 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission to the event is free.

“I think the numbers are going to be down versus previous years,” he said. “The normal July ramp-up is missing but we have some really nice consignments coming in and we expect quite a few more. It will be interesting to see where we end up. In the past we had anywhere from 70 to 100 cars. I’m not sure if we’ll have half that many this year or if we’ll be closer to that normal figure.”