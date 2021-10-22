Few ICU beds in Two Rivers district as COVID-19 rages on

KEARNEY — COVID-19 hasn’t loosened its grip in south-central Nebraska.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial, issued Thursday, remains in the highest pandemic level. Some 316 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the seven-county region between Oct. 13-19.

In the past month, 1,229 new cases have been confirmed, with 50 cases at long-term care and other residential facilities.

In Phelps County, 34 new cases were detected last week, with more than half of those outside residential facilities. In the past month, Phelps County recorded 143 cases. More than 40% of those were among residents under the age of 40.

In Dawson County, 311 cases were detected in the past month, with nearly one-third of those in the last week alone. The weekly average of newly detected cases has remained steady for six weeks.

The risk dial reflects consistent disease numbers and high-test positivity rates, near-full ICU capacity, and the slow rate of increased vaccination coverage. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.