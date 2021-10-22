 Skip to main content
Few ICU beds in Two Rivers district as COVID-19 rages on
Few ICU beds in Two Rivers district as COVID-19 rages on

Risk dial, Oct. 21

KEARNEY — COVID-19 hasn’t loosened its grip in south-central Nebraska.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial, issued Thursday, remains in the highest pandemic level. Some 316 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the seven-county region between Oct. 13-19.

In the past month, 1,229 new cases have been confirmed, with 50 cases at long-term care and other residential facilities.

In Phelps County, 34 new cases were detected last week, with more than half of those outside residential facilities. In the past month, Phelps County recorded 143 cases. More than 40% of those were among residents under the age of 40.

In Dawson County, 311 cases were detected in the past month, with nearly one-third of those in the last week alone. The weekly average of newly detected cases has remained steady for six weeks.

The risk dial reflects consistent disease numbers and high-test positivity rates, near-full ICU capacity, and the slow rate of increased vaccination coverage. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

About one-third of the staffed hospital beds in Two Rivers are currently available, but only two of 30 staffed ICU beds in the district are available. COVID-19 patients occupy one-third of those beds. Eight COVID-19 patients across the district are on ventilators.

Two Rivers has a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Buffalo County fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave., but pre-registration is required. Testing hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. To get a test, register at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd

As of Monday, 46% of the Two Rivers total population of 97,132, and 58% of people aged 18 and over, had been fully vaccinated. Visit trphd.org/covid-19/vaccination-reports.html for details.

Vaccines are available through medical offices, local pharmacies or Two Rivers mobile vaccine clinics. For a clinic schedule, see .trphd.org

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Where to get a COVID vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines are available at medical clinics and local pharmacies. Two Rivers Public Health Department also offers free vaccines in the next 10 days at:

- Monday: 5-7 p.m. Phelps County Courthouse, 715 Fifth Ave., Holdrege

- Tuesday: 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers office, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

- Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 502 First Ave., Elwood

- Thursday: 5-7 p.m., Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. Seventh St., Lexington

- Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 1406 Q St., Franklin

- Nov. 1: 5-7 p.m. Phelps County Courthouse, 715 Fifth Ave., Holdrege

- Nov. 2: 5-7 p.m. Two Rivers office, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney

For more information, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154

Tags

