Festive 5K run in Kearney has lots of prizes, now taking registration

KEARNEY — Kearney Park and Recreation is coordinating the Festive 5k at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Yanney Heritage Park. Divisions are available for all ages.
Costume prizes will be awarded to the top five best dressed. Refreshments and random prizes will be given out after the race.
Participants are asked to register by Dec. 1 to be guaranteed a long sleeve race shirt. Otherwise, registrations will be accepted until race day.
Go to KPRreg.org to register online or download a form at kearneyrec.org. Questions can be addressed to Jade Brown at 308-233-3229.
