Fern and Dora: Best friends for 99 years and counting

KEARNEY — Dora Day can’t remember when Fern Shea wasn’t her friend.

They’ve have been inseparable since childhood, when their families lived a mile apart outside Odessa. Their families were good friends, too. Fern’s uncle was the best friend of Dora’s father.

Now, at age 99, they’re still best friends, and neighbors, too. They live in rooms not far apart at WEL-Life Assisted Living Facility at 5616 W. Fourth St.

They play bingo and check on each other daily “like little Mother Hens,” a WEL-Life staff member said.

“We say we’ve been best friends since first grade because there was no kindergarten,” Fern said.

Dora said, “Fern has always been my friend. I don’t remember when she wasn’t my friend.”

Treed by a cow

The two women — Dora Karner and Fern Halliwell then — have lots of stories to tell about their shared childhood. Fern Halliwell was born on March 3, 1923. She has outlived her sister and two brothers. Dora was born that same year, but she doesn’t like birthdays and didn’t divulge the date.

The women graduated from Odessa High School together in 1940.

“Odessa School had no gym, but it had a fire escape you could slide down,” Dora said. “But we weren’t allowed to do that,” Fern interjected.

Fern talked about the old tree on her farm that they called “the playhouse.” One day, they were up in the playhouse when the family’s “mean old cow” came and stood under the tree and trapped them up there for a long time. “If that cow was there, you’d better not go down or she’d boot you out of there,” Fern said.

Dora rode her bicycle to deliver milk and cream from the family cows. She carried the milk bottles in a wooden crate her father built that fit on the bike. She sold the bottles for five cents a quart.

Asked if she milked her family’s “six or eight” cows, Dora said, “Well, sure! How do you think we got the milk?”

She recalled that one family kept milk money in a pint jar inside the refrigerator. “Ralph Barney lived in that house. He helped himself to the cream and left money in the jar,” she said. That Barney family, she added, is the one that launched what is now Barney Insurance in Kearney.

Fern was an avid reader of romances. “My dad liked westerns. I didn’t care for his books,” she said. She had a dog (“What kind? I don’t remember. A good one. A mutt. An old farm dog”) and a pony.

Fern had four brothers and no sisters, so she often spent the night at Dora’s. “I loved to go to Dora’s house,” she said.

Fern’s story

When Fern was 28, she went with two friends to the VFW in Kearney and met her future husband, Eugene Francis Shea, “I was sitting there, and one of the girls knew Gene. She asked me, ‘Do you mind if I ask that guy to come sit with us?’ She brought him over and that was it,” Fern said. End of sentence.

They were married on April 24, 1951, at Oconto Catholic Church and were married for 58 years. “He was always a perfect person, very good to me, but I didn’t like that name Francis, so I called him Gene,” she said.

During World War II, Fern worked in a manufacturing factory making parts for airplanes. “Rosie the Riveter? I guess you’d call me that,” she said. She also taught in a one-room school for three years. “I don’t think we did a very good job with education back then, but I did the best I could,” she said.

After World War II, Gene went to barber college and, in 1953, opened Shea Barber Shop at 1905 Central Ave. He ran it until he retired in 2006.

The couple had five children: Dennis, Debra (Dix), Kevin, Tim and Greg. Now widowed, Fern has five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She moved to WEL-Life after the death of her husband in 2009.

Dora’s story

Dora married a man named Homer. “The wedding was in Kearney, but we had no wedding pictures. There was no money in those years. We couldn’t afford the film,” she said. The wedding was performed by a minister from eFree, she said, but not in the sanctuary.

The couple had two sons, but the first died at birth. Her second son was killed in a truck accident at the age of 18. Homer died young. Dora then married Duane Day. They shared 25 years together, including “a lot of travel.” Dora moved into WEL-Life in December 2019.

She remembers when gasoline was 20 cents a gallon, “I pumped many a gallon,” she said.

She doesn’t remember losing half a finger at the age of two, when she poked her finger into a gear in a pump jack, but she remembers hearing about it. “When the wind won’t blow, a pump jack pumps water for cattle,” she explained.

As her parents raced Dora to a doctor in Elm Creek, the parents left her one-year-old sister in the middle of the living room floor. “When they got back, she was still in the middle of the floor,” Dora said.

Dora has been involved in numerous civic activities in Kearney. She was a founder of Cruise Night. She has been involved in the Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails and Rails Museum. She’s an honored member of the Fort Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. For many years, she made quilts for newborns at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Happy memories

The two friends recall other memories, too. Fern made trips to Grand Island, 50 miles away, to visit her aunt who lived there. Back then, that was quite a distance. Fern’s father drove there in his 1918 car. “He couldn’t afford a new car, but it had solid rubber tires,” she said.

They remember dances at the 1733 Ranch dance hall off Highway 30. They often went bowling, too.

When the two graduated from Odessa High School in 1940, their class of 10 included just one boy.

They laugh about the time Dora picked up a little snake off the grass and put it around Fern’s neck.

“Oh, she doesn’t tell the truth,” Dora laughed. To which Fern responded, “Dora could always get a good joke on. She was a jokester.”

When Fern moved into WEL-Life in 2009, Dora frequently visited and brought oranges and magazines. Two years ago, when Dora was ready to move into assisted living, she chose WEL-Life, too. “If I’d gone anyplace besides WEL-Life, we’d have lost our friendship,” she said.