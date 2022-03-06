Fentanyl may be linked to two deaths in Phelps County

HOLDREGE — Phelps County law enforcement recently have investigated two deaths in which fentanyl use is suspected to be a factor.

The deaths occurred approximately within a week of one another at the end of January and beginning of February, said Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry. Phelps County law enforcement recovered counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioids that tested positive for fentanyl.

The victims have not been identified due to it being an ongoing investigation. The Holdrege Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the matter. Henry explained that they are hoping to identify the person who supplied the pills, and they could be prosecuted for manslaughter for these deaths.

Fentanyl has been on the rise not just in the state but also the nation, Henry said.

“It’s an issue that is getting worse and becoming more of an issue everywhere. Talking to other law enforcement, if they haven’t dealt with it yet, I fear they will have to,” Henry added.

Ingestion or exposure to even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly. A person should never take a prescription medication that is not prescribed to them.

Anyone with information regarding the trafficking of fentanyl or other drugs is asked to contact law enforcement.