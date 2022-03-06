 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fentanyl may be linked to two deaths in Phelps County

  • 0
Fentanyl at Seward County

Seward County Sheriff deputies stopped a car-hauling semitrailer Dec. 8 heading east on Interstate 80, which led to the seizure of 10.5 pounds of fentanyl and 30 pounds of marijuana.

 Seward County Sheriff’s Office, courtesy

HOLDREGE — Phelps County law enforcement recently have investigated two deaths in which fentanyl use is suspected to be a factor.

The deaths occurred approximately within a week of one another at the end of January and beginning of February, said Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry. Phelps County law enforcement recovered counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioids that tested positive for fentanyl.

The victims have not been identified due to it being an ongoing investigation. The Holdrege Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the matter. Henry explained that they are hoping to identify the person who supplied the pills, and they could be prosecuted for manslaughter for these deaths.

Fentanyl has been on the rise not just in the state but also the nation, Henry said.

“It’s an issue that is getting worse and becoming more of an issue everywhere. Talking to other law enforcement, if they haven’t dealt with it yet, I fear they will have to,” Henry added.

People are also reading…

Ingestion or exposure to even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly. A person should never take a prescription medication that is not prescribed to them.

Anyone with information regarding the trafficking of fentanyl or other drugs is asked to contact law enforcement.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney’s downtown transformation energized

Kearney’s downtown transformation energized

The city’s central business district — Downtown Kearney: The Bricks — is in the midst of a historic transformation. With a nudge from City Hall in the form of friendlier regulations and more generous building improvement grants, merchants are sinking more of their own money into efforts to expose the ageless character of individual buildings and the downtown scene.

At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

The owner of the shuttered Cinema 8 theater in south Kearney had good news to share with motion picture fans in Kearney on Thursday. “We FINALLY got our remaining HVAC systems in. Supply chains are starting to flow in our favor,” tweeted owner Bobby Wilson.

Watch Now: Related Video

'We'll Tear You Apart': Ukrainians Give Defiant Messages to Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News